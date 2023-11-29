FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLEGE OFFERS PAID TIME OFF FOR EMPLOYEES TO VOLUNTEER, PARTNERS WITH HEART OF FLORIDA UNITED WAY

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards enhancing community engagement and promoting corporate social responsibility, Florida Technical College proudly announces a new initiative offering paid time off for its employees to volunteer. Rooted in the college's philosophy of empowerment, this program reflects its commitment to enabling employees to give back to the communities where they live and work.

This innovative initiative allows Florida Technical College employees the flexibility to actively participate in volunteer activities, contributing their time and skills to meaningful causes. By providing paid time off for volunteering, the college aims to foster a culture of social responsibility and community impact among its staff.

In a strategic move to amplify the impact of this initiative, Florida Technical College has partnered with Heart of Florida United Way, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives and strengthening communities. Heart of Florida United Way's expertise in community development aligns seamlessly with Florida Technical College's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families.

Under this partnership, Florida Technical College employees are also encouraged to consider making a voluntary pledge to support causes that offer the greatest opportunity for impact in Central Florida. Options are available for either a one-time donation or a regular donation through payroll deduction each pay period. This initiative allows employees to make seamless contributions to Heart of Florida United Way, supporting various community-oriented projects and initiatives, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Osceola Council on Aging and The Salvation Army, among others.

"We are thrilled to partner with Heart of Florida United Way to further our commitment to social responsibility," said Dr. James Michael Burkett, president at Florida Technical College. "By encouraging our more than 500 employees in automatic payroll deduction and encouraging their active participation in volunteer programs, for which the company will provide 8 hours of paid time off annually, we are not only supporting valuable community initiatives but also instilling a sense of pride and purpose among our staff. Our partnership with Heart of Florida United Way reflects FTC core values of empathy, dedication, and impact."

This collaboration between Heart of Florida United Way and Florida Technical College is a testament to the college's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By encouraging employee engagement and involvement in philanthropic activities, Florida Technical College is taking significant strides toward creating a positive impact on the communities where it operates.

Heart of Florida United Way's mission is to stand up for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Central Florida. By joining forces with Florida Technical College, they are expanding their reach and making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families in need. "We are delighted to welcome Florida Technical College to our network of partners," said Reginald Mells, executive at Heart of Florida United Way. "Their commitment to social responsibility aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working together to create lasting, positive change in our communities."

Announcement video: https://vimeo.com/889206371?share=copy

About Florida Technical College

Founded in 1982 to provide private, post-secondary education in specialized fields. NUC University (NUC) is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) www.msche.org. NUC's NUC University – IBC Technical Division (NUC-IBC), NUC University - Florida Technical College (NUC-FTC), and The Digital Animation & Visual Effects School (The DAVE School) are included in this accreditation. NUC's accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. The Commission's most recent action on the institution's accreditation status on 2019 was to reaffirm accreditation. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). FTC offers diploma, associate and bachelor's degree programs in a range of professions, including Healthcare, Construction Trades, Hospitality, Beauty, Information Technology and Business. NUC - FTC campuses are located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, DeLand, Pembroke Pines, Cutler Bay and Tampa. Program availability varies by campus.

About Heart of Florida United Way

Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW) is Central Florida's most comprehensive health and human services charity and the largest provider of funds to the region's most critical health and human service programs. In 2019-20, it raised and managed more than $34.7 million in total resources, including $29.5 million raised for the Community Fund that invests in dozens of vitally important programs in the community throughout Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. HFUW fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Central Florida. It operates United Way 211, Central Florida's information and assistance, crisis, suicide and referral helpline; Volunteer Resource Center and the Ryan White program, which administers nearly $3.2 million to provide HIV/AIDS services and referrals. HFUW impacts more than 400,000 individuals annually through its direct service and funded programs. United Way partners with local businesses, government, other charities to increase awareness of local health and human service issues and to inspire hope, provide options and create possibilities for people in need. Visit www.HFUW.org for more information, or call (407) 835-0900. Follow us on Facebook at Heart of Florida United Way and on Twitter and Instagram @hfuw.

