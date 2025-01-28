Florida Theranostics and Spectrum Dynamics Medical are Proud to Announce the Installation of the Cutting-Edge VERITON 400 SPECT/CT system

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Theranostics is proud to announce the successful installation of the state-of-the-art VERITON-CT 400 from Spectrum Dynamics Medical, a new generation of digital SPECT/CT imaging technology in Jupiter, Florida, the first of its kind in the entire Southeastern US. Patient scanning has officially begun, marking a major milestone in the Florida Theranostics mission to provide cutting-edge diagnostic and molecular imaging services to patients.

Ashok M Krishnan MD, Founder, Florida Theranostics

Florida Theranostics, a leader in Theranostics and molecular imaging in the southeastern United States, recently expanded its facilities to offer the latest advancements in diagnostic imaging and remains committed to offering the highest level of care to its patients. The new VERITON-CT system, in collaboration with Spectrum Dynamics Medical, will enable the center to continue delivering precise, personalized imaging and improving outcomes for cancer patients throughout the region.

"Having practiced evidence-based molecular imaging and therapeutic medicine for nearly two decades, my passion lies in providing the latest scientific imaging and therapy tools to patients and in participating in high end translational and clinical research. I truly believe the VERITON-CT 400 SPECT/CT system is a great step in that direction," Ashok M Krishnan MD, Founder, Florida Theranostics

About the VERITON-CT SPECT/CT imaging system:

The VERITON-CT scanner is a 3D digital hybrid SPECT/CT scanner manufactured by Spectrum Dynamics Medical. It is unlike any other ring-shaped gantry, with a 360° CZT 12-detector design that automatically moves close to the patient's body.

That 360° wraparound helps improve patient's scans because the detectors can get within millimeters of each body frame, unlike traditional scanners with detectors that have geometric limitations. The imaging precision resulting from this technology will help localize tumors and improves diagnoses in many clinical indications.

VERITON-CT digital SPECT/CT is the system with the best sensitivity and energy resolution, enabling clinicians to image Lu177 PSMA and Lu177 Dotatate with speed and accuracy and prepare you for future theranostics agents. For this purpose, it allows obtaining reliable parameters for quantifying the distribution of the radioligand, useful for assessing treatment response. It also enables the calculation of personalized and automatic dosimetry to study the absorbed dose of each lesion and healthy organs after treatment, allowing for faster monitoring of treatment efficacy and toxicity.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Florida Theranostics on the install of the VERITON-CT 400 SPECT/CT scanner," says Johann Fernando, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Dynamics. "The sensitivity benefits of digital detector technology, advanced reconstruction algorithms and total body coverage in 3D, will benefit both patients and clinicians for SPECT theranostics applications."

