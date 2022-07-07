Florida Urology Center Enters into Partnership with US Urology Partners

PALM COAST, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCs Inc. is pleased to announce that Florida Urology Center and Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center has entered into a partnership with U.S. Urology Partners.

"Florida Urology Center's mission of providing quality, affordable and compassionate care to its patients was the basis on which we founded our practice and our surgery center," states Dr. Greg Parr, a founding partner. "As an organization, we felt that we would best be able to realize our goals by partnering with a group that would enable us to focus on patient care and they would support our growth initiatives and provide us with the clinical, operational, and business support that we feel is imperative as we move forward. After a thorough evaluation of alternative strategic partners, we selected U.S. Urology Partners."

Corina Tracy, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, "We are honored to welcome Florida Urology Center, which is well-known for its quality care and advanced technology, including a state-of-the-art surgery center. The addition of Florida Urology Center expands our multi-regional clinical network, which now spans the East Coast and the Midwest. Through collaboration among our partner practices, we are able to make an even greater impact on delivering the highest level of urological care in the communities we serve."

ASCs Inc.'s Managing Partner Jim Freund added, "Our process involved engaging more than a dozen of the most qualified and likely prospective buyers. The physicians and executive team were involved throughout and able to focus on finding the right partner while concurrently we negotiated the financial and non-financial terms with each party, ultimately providing the physician-owners with all the information that they needed to make an informed decision. As a result, they moved forward with the best possible partner for their organization."

"We selected ASCs Inc. because they had extensive experience in similar transactions, they have an excellent reputation and there was no obligation on our part to complete a transaction unless we found the right partner at the right price," added Dr. Parr. "We were beyond pleased with the end result."

About Florida Urology Center and Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center

Florida Urology Center has five convenient locations throughout Florida, including Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach, and Palm Coast. The Florida Urology group is committed to providing quality healthcare to its patients through education, training, clinical research, and support. The practice is dedicated to improving the lives of its patients by offering the most current diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives available. Most of the surgeries are performed in their state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, which is licensed by the state of Florida and certified by Medicare.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation's largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment, and other ancillary services. The U.S. Urology Partners clinical network consists of more than 40 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources and is backed by NMS Capital. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate office is in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

About ASCs Inc.

For over 20 years the industry-leading team at ASCs Inc. has focused exclusively on representing the best interests of physician-owners who are considering selling an interest in their practice, surgical center, or their real estate. By leveraging the knowledge, experience, and expertise that comes from successfully managing over 300 complex and time-consuming transactions our clients realize the best possible results using our risk-free process.

