Florida Waterfront Estate Heads to Luxury Auction® with Lauderdale's Int'l Boat Show Underway

The double-gated residence occupies a half-acre lot on a wide, deep-water canal, and features a concrete dock in addition to a motorized boat lift for smaller craft. Only one fixed bridge - with an approx. high tide clearance of 17 ft - sits between the property and the Atlantic Ocean, allowing for the easy accommodation of a sizable motor yacht. Two ocean inlets are equidistant from the property: Port Everglades Inlet is about 6.5 miles to the north, while Haulover Inlet is the same distance to the south.

Built in 2013, the home features an attractive design that is modern yet elegant, while not sacrificing function. "We've received multiple requests for build and design plans," noted Hameroff. Two levels offer 7,200 sf of living area, with 5 beds, 5 full and 2 half baths, in addition to a grand salon, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, family room and a lovely master suite with a spa-caliber bath.

Outdoor living areas include an upper-level balcony, expansive sundeck, covered lounge with summer kitchen and entertainment system, a vanishing-edge pool with spillover spa and a firepit lounge.

The owner's attention to detail and focus on functionality led to a number of special features, such as NanaWall glass doors that allow the main living areas to be entirely opened to the outdoor spaces, a central vacuum system with automatic dustpan catches, motorized kitchen cabinets and window shades, floating stairs with custom- engineered risers and an elevator. Tech features include Lutron lighting, home security and audio/visual controls - all interconnected by a Savant home automation system. A 48 kW Generac QuietSource generator provides backup power if needed.

Information on the luxury auction® sale can be found online at WaterfrontLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.988.8752. Open house previews are scheduled every Thursday through Saturday between the hours of 12 and 4pm, and on Sundays from 11am to 1pm ET, until the auction. Bidders must register to participate in the sale by Sunday, November 24th at 5pm ET. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $908 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

