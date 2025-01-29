Florida's #1 RE/MAX Broker, RE/MAX Alliance Group Announces Merger with RE/MAX Offices in Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Marco Island, and Naples, adding over 120 agents and staff approaching $650 Million in Sales

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and Collier County, RE/MAX Alliance Group Announces its Merger with RE/MAX Anchor and RE/MAX Affinity Plus. Welcoming 120 new staff and agents representing over 1,000 transactions and almost $650 million in sales from offices in Englewood, North Port, Punta Gorda, Marco Island, and Naples.

"We are thrilled to increase our footprint in these growing markets which will bring RE/MAX Alliance Group to a total of 15 offices and over 400 agents and staff," says RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner and Broker Peter Crowley. "We are committed to bringing our highest level of client service and support to these locations."

The combined operations elevate the powerhouse standing of REMAX Alliance Group, ranking as #1 in Florida for Sales Transactions & Sales Dollar Volume, #8 in the United States for Sales Transactions, and #43 in the RealTrends Top 500 Brokerages in the United States by Transactions Per Agent, and #137 by Total Transactions. As part of the partnership, RE/MAX Alliance Group's affiliates will access an exceptional team of brokers and a global network of over 140,000 agents across 9,000 offices worldwide.

"The RE/MAX Alliance Group team is pleased to welcome these new agents, and we are fully prepared to support all of their business needs," says RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner and Broker Ron Travis.

"I am so excited for the future of the company and joining forces with RE/MAX Alliance Group. We share a similar philosophy toward the business so the transition should be fairly seamless. The added support that will be available to our agents will be a huge advantage. I am looking forward to this transition and watching our agents continue to grow and be the best in the business," says Becky Dewey, Broker/CEO of RE/MAX Anchor Realty and RE/MAX Affinity Plus.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #8 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Collier and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

