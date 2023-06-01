Florida's Colony Cove Community Earns the Leadership in Sustainability Award from the Manufactured Housing Institute

News provided by

Colony Cove

01 Jun, 2023, 06:14 ET

ELLENTON, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has recognized Colony Cove in Ellenton, Florida with its Leadership in Sustainability Award for 2023. Colony Cove is a resort-style, 55+ manufactured home community that planted more than 4,000 trees on a 1.5-acre peninsula located within the community, creating an environmentally beneficial microforest with a scenic nature trail woven into the forest. Microforests are very dense plantings of native species and are a powerful way to help improve the quality of the local environment and combat climate change.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of MHI: MHI’s Leadership in Sustainability Award is presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox to Stephen Schmitt, vice president of asset management for Colony Cove and additional representatives at the 2023 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas.
Photo courtesy of MHI: MHI’s Leadership in Sustainability Award is presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox to Stephen Schmitt, vice president of asset management for Colony Cove and additional representatives at the 2023 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas.

As part of the community's ongoing sustainability efforts and in collaboration with Sarasota Urban ReForesters (SURF), more than 150 Colony Cove residents, employees and volunteers helped transform the peninsula to a microforest in June 2022.

Residents enjoy the natural beauty of the microforest and learn about the environmental and ecological benefits, as well as the flora and fauna it attracts to the neighborhood. The 2,500-site Colony Cove community also features amenities including a private marina, six spacious clubhouses, six heated swimming pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a community garden, fitness center, dog parks and much more.

The annual MHI awards recognize communities that deliver extraordinary resident experiences as a result of their all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, amenities and community involvement. The award is open to all HUD-code manufactured home land-lease communities. The Leadership in Sustainability Award was presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox (center left) to Stephen Schmitt, vice president of asset management (center right) at the 2023 Congress & Expo in Las Vegas in April.

"Colony Cove consistently expands the resident experience and the microforest provides many benefits to the environment, the native landscapes, and provides residents a sense of serenity, along with physical and mental health benefits," said Scott Payrits, general manager of Colony Cove. "We're thrilled to be recognized by the Manufactured Housing Institute for our focus on sustainability."

About Colony Cove
Colony Cove is an age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community situated along the scenic Manatee River and featuring waterfront views, planned events and activities, and amenities designed around an active lifestyle. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

SOURCE Colony Cove

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.