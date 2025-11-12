Florida's Colony Cove Continues Award-Winning Sustainability Mission

ELLENTON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Cove, an age-qualified residential community in Ellenton, Florida, extended its collaboration with Oyster River Ecology (ORE) to further its community-wide sustainability initiatives. Volunteers from the community have built and placed nearly 1,000 oyster rag pots during three volunteer events this year. The third event recently took place in the community on Friday, October 31st.

ORE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing projects designed to restore the oyster habitat in Southwest Florida. A heathy oyster habitat helps to filter the water, promoting the blue crab fishing industry and deterring red tide. The organization reached a significant milestone when they secured permits for a 10-acre restoration site in the Manatee River, along the banks of Colony Cove. This site is the largest active oyster reef restoration project in the region and will provide critical habitat for oysters to grow, thrive, and support the broader health of the estuary.

Colony Cove is a resort-style, 55+ residential community where homeowners enjoy the natural beauty of their neighborhood and value sustainability initiatives in which they can take part and learn about the environmental and ecological benefits of their efforts. The 2,500-site community also features amenities including a private marina, six spacious clubhouses, six swimming pools, cornhole and shuffleboard courts, pickleball and tennis courts, a community garden, fishing pier with a waterfront pavilion, two fitness centers, dog park, and much more. The community's dedication to sustainability was recognized in 2023 when the Manufactured Housing Institute awarded Colony Cove the Leadership in Sustainability Award for the 4,000-tree microforest created in the community the previous year.

"At Colony Cove we are always looking for ways to enhance the resident experience. The oyster habitat restoration project makes a positive impact on the Manatee River and our environment, while providing a hands-on project that benefits the physical and mental health of our residents," said Cathy Cummings, general manager of Colony Cove. "We're thrilled to work with organizations like Oyster River Ecology as we focus on sustainability and making a difference that will have a generational impact in the region."

About Colony Cove

