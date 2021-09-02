Florida's Commission for Independent Education approves CBT College to change its name to CBT Technology Institute

MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBT College announces plans to become CBT Technology Institute (CBT) and will be pushing forward communication pieces along with relevant updates in the next 4 months to reflect the new brand identity. The transition is evidence of the institution's serious commitment to transferrable workplace skills combined with the high demand of innovation and technology. The change was approved by CBT's Board of Directors this past May and officially approved by Florida's Commission for Independent Education on July 27, 2021.

"Our programs are focused on the technological evolution of the industry it supports and we are fully committed to this practice," said CBT's President/CEO Luis LLerena. "Our mission has always been focused on the one key word: technology."

Name change reflects competency skilled based campaigns and mission of the organization:

Where There's a Skill, There's a Way

CBT Technology Institute promotes a career readiness environment and transmits this internally and externally through ongoing campaigns to support an important component of the brand identity, skill focused education. The school has been a pioneer in branding messages to promote career and technical education and with this new name change, the commitment has been sealed. This transition is more than a name change, it is a renewed pledge to the mission. "In the wake of the pandemic, new skills will play a key role in the recovery efforts of our workforce community and CBT Technology Institute will be an ally to employers who struggle to find qualified workers," concluded Mr. LLerena.

Adult learner success and employer relationships have been at the core of CBT's mission for the past 33 years. During this time, post-secondary education has evolved, and experienced rapid changes. The institution's demographics seek career relevant programs that are taught and led by skilled professionals. "The name change will reinforce that our core brand and curricula for our school is focused on hard and soft skills that are competency based" states Monica LLerena, Corporate Communications Officer, "Employers are looking for graduates who possess both."

To learn more about CBT Technology Institute's program offerings and events, please visit www.cbt.edu.

About CBT Technology Institute:

CBT Technology Institute provides career training through a hands-on learning approach within the construction, technology, and allied health fields at its three locations across Miami-Dade County (Cutler Bay, Flagler, and Hialeah.) Over the past 33 years, the organization has graduated thousands of students into the Miami-Dade County workforce throughout more than 70 graduation ceremonies. CBT's involvement with employers, local organizations, and strategic business initiatives has opened plenty of opportunities for our current students and graduates.

CBT is also listed as a Military-friendly school and participates in the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program; as well as is approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to participate in the Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to enroll International F-1 Visa students. The institute is nationally accredited by A.C.I.C.S., licensed by the Commission of Independent Education (CIE), and certified by the U.S. Department of Education to receive Title IV funding.

SOURCE CBT Technology Institute

