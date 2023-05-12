Florida's Fastest Growing Technology Company, Flagler Technologies, Expands into Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2018, Flagler Technologies has risen to the top of the industry to become one of Florida's fastest growing technology companies. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL., the company employs staff across the state and serves individuals, businesses, universities, and billion-dollar corporations by providing solutions to technology complexities and challenges.

TJ Ferguson

Atlanta will be first expansion outside of Florida, and will be led by T.J. Ferguson, a Navy veteran whose career began in the dark data center of a Spruance class destroyer deciphering Morse Code in the US Navy where he worked learning how to break down and repair PCs as well as build networks. Prior to joining Flagler Technologies, Ferguson spent time working on help desks, designing applications, and general IT repair before finding his true passion of designing workload solutions. Most recently, he spent 12 years with Dell Technologies working with Large Enterprise customers throughout the country and the Partner community. He has had the opportunity to work on some cool technology solutions in his career to include designing and implementing a nationwide network solution for the Defense Logistics Agency and a nationwide application for the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children Unit. Both environments were cutting edge at the time and instituted brand new concepts like virtualization and point to point synchronous replication.

Clients will have full access to Flagler's deep knowledge, wealth of experience and strategic services including managed and professional IT, solutions for remote worker security, digital infrastructure, networking, cloud and collaboration. The outcome-oriented team serves as an extension of their clients' company, weaving seamlessly into the team and providing solutions allowing clients to focus on their strategic initiatives.

A focus on enabling innovation without increasing capital investments has led the company to become the leader in the industry. With clients across many verticals including financial, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media & entertainment, as well as state and local governments and Fortune 500 companies, there is no challenge Flagler is not up for.

"As a company, we work to simplify the journey for our clients through digital transformation," shared Ken Wagner of Flagler Technologies. "We utilize the power of our highly skilled and experienced team to modernize and transform digital infrastructure, hybrid and public cloud, pervasive security, and data analytics. We are excited to now be able to offer these services in Atlanta and are ready to hit the ground running!"

To learn more about Flagler Technologies, please visit flagler.io or to contact TJ Ferguson directly, please email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Jennifer Martinez

561-301-4998

[email protected]

SOURCE Flagler Technologies