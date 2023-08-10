Florida's First 'Guntry' Club Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Founders Shooting Club is Florida's premier, members-only, private gun club with country club amenities available 24 hours a day. Featuring cutting-edge shooting lanes with computerized lane retrieval systems, the club also offers members:

Gourmet food service

Cigar lounge

Full fitness gym

A squash court

Golf simulator

Board room facilities

Spa services

Social events

The state-of-the-art shooting lanes are equipped with South Florida's first PILOT™ target retrieving system and custom shooting games to provide a more engaging shooting experience. "We're pleased to bring South Florida the very first, next-generation shooting center for private members," said Founders and Apex owner, Victor Grillo. "Like our sister facility in Boston, the Weston Shooters Club, we wanted Florida to have its first ever 'guntry'-style club. Our club is at the crossroads between a VIP gun range and an exclusive country club.``

Highlighting its focus on safety, Founders Shooting Club will offer extensive training from fully certified, professional firearms instructors and will serve as a full-service training resource for customers of all skill levels. In addition to the ranges' training curriculum, the club features ultra-advanced ventilation systems, including HEPA air filtration, that exceed all air quality standards to keep members and customers clean and healthy.

Founders Shooting Club is the only "green" range in Florida and offers 100% recyclable products with ZERO environmental impact.

Founders Shooting Club is now open with limited memberships available.

To learn more about becoming a member of Founders Shooting Club, visit

https://www.foundersshootingclub.com

SOURCE Founder's Shooting Club

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.