Florida's Resilience to Storms and Flooding Will Impact State's Future

Florida Council of 100 Releases Resilience Report, Sharing Policies to Protect Floridians, Communities, and State's Economic Competitiveness.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Council of 100 (FC100) today announced the release of Resilience Reimagined: Modern Policy and Innovation for a Stronger Florida, which explores how Florida can strengthen its long-term economic competitiveness and quality of life as severe weather becomes a defining feature of the state's future. The report outlines key challenges and highlights opportunities to modernize infrastructure, streamline recovery, strengthen building standards, and advance resilience-focused innovation to protect communities and set a national standard.

As hurricanes, flooding, and severe weather become a defining feature of Florida's operating environment, the report positions resilience not as an environmental issue alone, but as a core economic priority essential to protecting jobs, attracting investment, and sustaining the state's economic momentum.

"Florida's future will be defined by how well we prepare for and respond to storms and flooding," said George S. LeMieux, Chair of The Florida Council of 100. "Resilience is not just about repairing damage. It is about protecting our economy, safeguarding communities, and ensuring Florida remains one of the most competitive places in the world to live and do business."

The Florida Council of 100's Resilience Report reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing policy solutions that strengthen Florida's long-term economic competitiveness. The report is intended to inform policymakers and the public, engage business leaders, and elevate resilience as a core economic priority as Florida prepares for the decades ahead. It draws on research by the Florida Council of 100 Foundation and the expertise of FC100's private-sector members to offer practical, actionable policy solutions for state leaders.

"Every dollar we invest today in preparedness more than pays for itself in economic benefits," said Eric Silagy, Chair of the FC100 Resilience Committee. "This report makes clear that resilience is an essential economic competitiveness strategy in a state generating over $4.5 billion of GDP daily. Smart policy and investment choices today will reduce costs, shorten or eliminate recovery times, stabilize housing markets, and keep businesses and talent here in Florida."

Among its key findings, the report highlights that:

Severe weather is now a recurring economic reality for Florida—affecting jobs, housing markets, and long-term growth.

Failure to invest in preparedness carries steep costs, driving lost economic activity, business closures, workforce disruption, and rising insurance pressures.

Strategic investments in streamlined recovery rules, resilient infrastructure, and modern building standards can significantly reduce losses and speed recovery after storms.

The report outlines policy recommendations focused on faster recovery, stronger building standards, and resilience-driven economic growth, including:

Streamlining post-disaster recovery and permitting to reduce delays and uncertainty.

Hardening infrastructure and utilities to limit outages and economic disruption.

Modernizing Florida's Building Code to reflect evolving flood, wind, and energy risks.

Incentivizing resilience investments by homeowners and communities.

Supporting resilience innovation and commercialization to grow new industries and jobs.

"Florida has an opportunity to lead the nation," said Rodney Barreto, Vice Chair of The Florida Council of 100. "We believe resilience can be legislated, engineered, and commercialized by developing policies that turn risk into economic strength and lead to building safer communities, supporting innovation, and creating industries of the future."

"The choices we make now will shape Florida's quality of life and economic strength for generations," said Michael Simas, President & CEO of the Florida Council of 100. "This report offers a clear path forward and an opportunity for Florida to define itself not by its exposure to storms, but by its ability to thrive despite them."

The full FC100 Resilience Report is available at fc100.org.

About The Florida Council of 100 and The Florida Council of 100 Foundation

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders dedicated to improving Florida's quality of life and economic well-being. Founded in 1961 at the request of Governor Farris Bryant, the Council serves as a trusted advisor to Florida's elected officials and policymakers. Its membership represents over 200 companies employing more than 1.3 million Floridians, collectively shaping the state's future through business-driven policy solutions and direct economic impact initiatives. The Florida Council of 100 Foundation is the Council's nonprofit affiliate, focused on research, education, and strategic initiatives that support long-term economic growth and prosperity across Florida. The Foundation plays a key role in identifying opportunities, funding forward-thinking programs, and driving collaborative partnerships to strengthen Florida's talent pipeline and innovation economy.

