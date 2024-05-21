Florida's Space Coast Is a Nature Lover's Paradise, With Sustainable Activities on the Water and on the Shore That Are Fun for the Whole Family

COCOA BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From kayaking on bioluminescent waters to witnessing sea turtles lay their eggs on the sand, Florida's Space Coast ( VisitSpaceCoast.com ) is a nature lover's dream destination, and some of the area's must-do outdoor experiences are coming up this summer.

Miles and miles of beautiful beaches aren't the only thing that await outdoor enthusiasts on the Space Coast. Some of the best ways to connect with nature while visiting this bucket list destination include:

Florida's Space Coast is a nature lover's dream destination. Post this Brevard Zoo is the only zoo in the country to offer guided kayaking tours around an animal exhibit!

The Magic of Bioluminescence : From June through September, the waters of Indian River Lagoon, Mosquito Lagoon and the Banana River come alive with nighttime bioluminescence. See for yourself while embarking on a guided kayak or boat excursion.

: From June through September, the waters of Indian River Lagoon, Mosquito Lagoon and the Banana River come alive with nighttime bioluminescence. See for yourself while embarking on a guided kayak or boat excursion. Thrilling Nighttime Turtle Walks : On Wednesday and Saturday evenings in June and July, Friends of the Carr lead unforgettable public tours of the sands of Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge. See loggerhead sea turtles lay their eggs, cover them and return to the ocean.

: On Wednesday and Saturday evenings in June and July, Friends of the Carr lead unforgettable public tours of the sands of Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge. See loggerhead sea turtles lay their eggs, cover them and return to the ocean. Kayak Through the Zoo : Now celebrating its 30th year, the Brevard Zoo is the only zoo in the country to offer guided kayak tours around an animal exhibit. Take a floating tour through Expedition Africa or go off on your own through Wild Florida.

: Now celebrating its 30th year, the Brevard Zoo is the only zoo in the country to offer guided kayak tours around an animal exhibit. Take a floating tour through Expedition Africa or go off on your own through Wild Florida. Peak Summer Fishing : The Space Coast offers incredible fishing all year, from Mosquito Lagoon all the way south to Sebastian Inlet, with more than 500 species of fish available. Many fishing enthusiasts will agree that summer offers some of the best catches around, including redfish, snook and trout.

: The Space Coast offers incredible fishing all year, from Mosquito Lagoon all the way south to Sebastian Inlet, with more than 500 species of fish available. Many fishing enthusiasts will agree that summer offers some of the best catches around, including redfish, snook and trout. Meet Manatees : Remember to look at but don't touch the Space Coast's beloved sea cows. VisitSpaceCoast.com offers tips for where to go and what to look for to increase your chances of a manatee encounter.

: Remember to look at but don't touch the Space Coast's beloved sea cows. offers tips for where to go and what to look for to increase your chances of a manatee encounter. Travel Sustainably : From beach restoration projects to eco-friendly accommodations, the Space Coast has tons of options for travelers who wish to practice sustainable travel.

: From beach restoration projects to eco-friendly accommodations, the Space Coast has tons of options for travelers who wish to practice sustainable travel. Al Fresco Dining : There's no better way to take in the great outdoors than to savor an amazing meal with a view of the water and a fresh salt-air breeze. A few restaurants to check out include Dolphins Grill at Cape Crossing (the largest tiki bar on the Space Coast!), Marker 99, Yellow Dog, Shiloh's, Pier 220, Marker 24, Grills Seafood and Intracoastal Brewing Co.

"The Space Coast will forever be an outdoor lover's playground, but summertime is when nature really comes alive in our area," said Peter Cranis, Director of the Space Coast Tourism Development Office. "With so many ways to interact with and explore our gorgeous environment and its unique habitats, this is the perfect time to book a trip to Florida's Space Coast."

For information on more things to do and places to stay throughout the Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of Tourism at 877-572-3224 or go to VisitSpaceCoast.com .

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism