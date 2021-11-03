Florida's Space Coast Offers an Array of Festive Fall Activities for the Whole Family

COCOA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Coast is best known for being the only beach that doubles as a launch pad, but there's so much more than space and sand to be discovered. This Fall, experience rocket launches, natural wonders, local history and cuisine, the arts, and classic seasonal activities for the whole family. From harvest festivals and holiday celebrations to the arts and culture, the Space Coast has the perfect recipe to blast you into the autumnal season—all without a single change in foliage.

Top 8 Things to do This Fall on the Space Coast

For more information, visit www.visitspacecoast.com.

Florida's Space Coast is home to Orlando's Closest Beach and Kennedy Space Center. Come visit World Famous Ron Jon Surf Shop on Cocoa Beach, kayak past enclosures at Brevard Zoo or cruise from the 2nd busiest port in the world, Port Canaveral.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast

Related Links

https://www.visitspacecoast.com

