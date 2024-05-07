Florida's Village Green Named the East's Land-Lease Community of the Year by the Manufactured Housing Institute

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has named Village Green as the East's 2024 Land-Lease Community of the Year award winner. This marks Village Green's first time winning this prestigious award. The 170-acre manufactured home community was built in three phases, each with a large lake in the center, offering a unique resort lifestyle with fishing or sitting docks on each lake.

Village Green features three lakes, planned activities, and amenities for residents with an active resident lifestyle.

Village Green features manicured landscaping with mature trees and three clubhouses, each with swimming pools and whirlpool spas as well as a library, banquet room, grilling areas, full kitchens, billiards, and tennis and pickleball courts. Residents also enjoy planned activities, including quarterly events and parties, bringing the community together.

Recent enhancements include the addition of fiber optic service to the property for enhanced connectivity and an energy efficiency project in which light fixtures were retrofitted with LED lighting.

The annual MHI awards recognize communities that deliver extraordinary resident experiences as a result of their all-around excellence in outstanding products, customer service, creative solutions and state-of-the-art homes. The award is open to all MHI members in the manufactured and modular home industry in each geographic area. The Land-Lease Community of the Year Award for the East was presented to representatives of Village Green by MHI at the 2024 Congress & Expo in Las Vegas on April 4th.

"Village Green's essence lies in the serene atmosphere, stunning scenery, and abundant activities and events that foster the community feel among our residents, providing something for everyone," remarked Jonathan Merkle, vice president of operations. "The acknowledgment from the Manufactured Housing Institute fills our entire team with pride. This award truly highlights the consistent efforts of our staff to ensure Village Green remains an extraordinary community for our residents."

Village Green is a 782 site, age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community in Vero Beach, FL. The community features three lakes for relaxing and fishing, planned events and activities, and amenities designed around an active resident lifestyle. Beautiful new homes are available in a variety of floor plans. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

