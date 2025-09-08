florrent Raises $9.5 Million in Seed-2 Funding to Provide Firm Power at Every Level of the Grid

florrent's material breakthrough enables supercapacitor solutions to unlock more performance from today's grid, while preparing for the demands of tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- florrent, Inc. , an energy technology company helping to solve the $150B/year power quality problem by providing economical power quality and reliability (PQ&R) solutions for a stable and decarbonized grid, today announced the successful closure of an oversubscribed $9.5M Seed-2 funding round. The round was led by MassVentures , with significant participation from Raven Indigenous Capital Partners , MassMutual Catalyst Fund , Boston Impact Initiative , Sky Foundation , Elbezius, Maroon Venture Partners Fund , and a group of mission-aligned angel investors.

florrent supercapacitors unlock more performance from today’s grid, while preparing for the demands of tomorrow Post this florrent team in their company labs in Western Massachusetts

This funding will accelerate florrent's production scale-up of Contoured Carbon™, their next-generation activated carbon material, which, when applied into supercapacitors, enables high-power solutions with lower total cost, smaller footprint, and a reduced carbon footprint when compared with existing technologies. As the electrical grid undergoes its most significant transformation in over a century, florrent's technology provides a crucial solution to the stability challenges posed by today's dynamic loads and aging infrastructure.

"The need for grid stability is accelerating to an unprecedented scale, driven by the rapid growth of dynamic loads and the wide distribution of energy resources," said Jose LaSalle, CEO of florrent. "florrent's supercapacitor solution is a critical addition to the toolbox that enables better use of existing infrastructure to meet these evolving needs. A defining hallmark of this energy transition will be unlocking new economic opportunities that are shared widely—especially among communities historically marginalized or most impacted by environmental degradation. At florrent, we're driven to join other companies demonstrating that it is possible to build a profitable business founded on innovative technology that wins on unit economics while contributing to the well-being of people and the planet."

The foundation of florrent's technology is a material innovation that diverts domestic biomass waste from landfills, sequestering carbon as high-value, active power media that provide critical stability for an increasingly unstable grid. Importantly, this sourcing strategy also creates opportunities to partner with—and drive meaningful economic participation for—historically underserved communities within florrent's value chain.

"Having led florrent's Seed-1 funding round, we're excited to lead again and continue our strong partnership with this exceptional team," said Charlie Hipwood, CEO and President of MassVentures. "florrent continues to deliver impressive results while advancing their ambitious social and environmental impact mission. We're proud to support their continued growth and help them scale solutions that create meaningful change."

"We're thrilled to continue to partner with Jose, Alex, Joe and the entire florrent team," said Althea Wishloff, General Partner at Raven Indigenous Capital Partners. "As a big supporter of Indigenous- and Native-led entrepreneurs and businesses, Raven sees florrent as a means to drive positive environmental change while benefiting Tribal Nations and Peoples in raw material procurement and grid stabilization."

florrent's supercapacitors are made in the US and designed to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, providing both front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter resilience. They enable grid-forming capabilities, fast frequency response, and improved power quality, making them an indispensable tool for modern grid management.

florrent will use this $9.5M in new funding to hire key roles, including engineers and technicians to support their scaling manufacturing processes, scientists to expand their product development capabilities, operations specialists to drive efficiencies as they grow, and a business development leader to accelerate this next phase of commercialization. The company will be building out a new pilot manufacturing facility in Northampton, MA, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

For more information about florrent and their groundbreaking work, please visit www.florrent.com or contact [email protected] .

About florrent

florrent is an energy technology company helping to solve the $150B per year power quality problem by providing economical power quality and reliability (PQ&R) solutions for a stable and decarbonized grid. florrent's proprietary bio-derived activated carbon enables its supercapacitor solutions to lead the industry and enable widespread decarbonization and electrification.

About MassVentures

MassVentures is a leading venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage, high-growth companies in Massachusetts. With a commitment to fostering innovation and economic development, MassVentures supports entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and creating lasting impact.

Learn more at:

https://www.mass-ventures.com/

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners:

Raven is an impact-focussed venture capital fund investing in early-stage businesses led by Indigenous and Native Peoples. With $150M in assets under management and four offices across the United States and Canada, Raven's mission is to improve the wellbeing of Indigenous entrepreneurs.

To learn more and apply for venture funding, visit Raven's website: https://ravencapitalpartners.com/ or reach out to: Althea Wishloff, General Partner, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Joe Hastry

Co-Founder, Director of Finance & Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE florrent