Floship Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floship today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Floship's logistics-tech cross border ecommerce fulfillment solution. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Floship's global ecommerce fulfillment solution through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

Cross border B2C ecommerce is growing at a CAGR of 27.4% with logistics as a possible achilles heel for ecommerce businesses to reach their global brand with worldwide customers," said CEO at Floship.

"The Floship and Bigcommerce partnership is a perfect opportunity to enable BigCommerce merchants to sell more and grow faster globally, whilst maintaining the highest standards in customer experience that was a cornerstone behind these brands' success."

Floship is a cross border logistics solution that enables global ecommerce brands to deliver fast and affordable delivery solutions in 219 countries and 250 regions.

By utilising its global network of warehouse and international carriers, consulting services and dedicated account management, Floship optimises inventory distribution, cross border customs and taxes, packaging optimization and carrier selection for each ecommerce brand.

"Our partnership with Floship further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. " Floship shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

About Floship

Floship is a cross border logistics provider that enables global B2C & B2B ecommerce brands full control of their supply chain to ensure fast, competitive and efficient global order fulfillment. Floship provides ecommerce brands access to the industry leading logistics-tech platform, growing global network of warehouses, international carriers, consulting and account management to improve the efficiency of their manufacturer to end customer supply chain. Learn more at www.floship.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

