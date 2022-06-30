FloSports and MAVTV Announce Live Streaming Partnership

The alignment of these two titans of motorsports represents one of the most significant industry partnerships between two companies with a shared mission of delivering quality live programming and original content to racing fans who are passionate about a wide spectrum of motorsports. MAVTV has established itself as a producer of outstanding high-quality motorsports productions with a valuable and diverse suite of live events popular with fans. FloRacing operates one of the industry's leading OTT products that features some of the best in live racing programming and production, combined with a deep editorial coverage of the sport. This partnership will deliver a powerhouse product to fans of motorsports that will stream over 2,000 events annually at an incredible value of under 10 cents a race and just $150 annually. MAVTV Plus subscribers will now have access to the entire FloRacing catalog of events.

"We place enormous value on the fan experience; we want to give our customers the best viewing experience possible," said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. "MAVTV's mission is to connect race fans to their favorite events - from anywhere. FloSports helps us deliver on that mission, giving subscribers the best support, technology, and access to the motorsports events they love. We are all-in and eager to build this partnership into the best motorsports streaming platform available."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome MAVTV viewers from across the globe to FloSports," said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. "Our platform will give current MAVTV Plus users access to all of our live and on-demand events including motorsports and so much more. With the first live MAVTV on FloRacing event streaming today, we aim to create a seamless viewing experience and ensure not a minute of a live event is missed."

MAVTV will contact MAVTV Plus subscribers with information about their accounts and instructions on how to access MAVTV on FloRacing to watch new, live MAVTV programming moving forward.

The partnership with MAVTV boosts FloRacing's comprehensive live motorsports offering with additional 750 hours of programming annually and creates an elevated streaming and customer-centric experience for MAVTV Plus viewers around the world.

FloSports is a global, live sports event streaming service that gives subscribers access to over 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand plus behind-the-scenes coverage and original programming for over 25 different sports. FloSports investment into grassroots motorsports is driving interest and growth of the sport with FloRacing increasingly being viewed as the leading destination for the sport. Since the partnership with Tony Stewart's Eldora Speedway began in 2020, ticket sales at the track have consistently increased year over year. FloRacing's broadcast of the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered By Tezos set viewership records while the 2022 Eldora Million became the most-watched single day live sporting event in the history of FloSports. The company is currently in the middle of the second campaign of the popular FloRacing Night In America race series that has added over 10 new dirt track races annually and has paid out over $800,000 in prize money in 2021 and 2022 so far --- increasing the annual earnings for drivers and delivering more ticket sales to tracks. FloSports also announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with NASCAR for its Roots properties including the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty's Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. FloRacing's comprehensive offering includes, but is not limited to, USAC, All Star Circuit of Champions, Eldora Speedway, IRA Outlaw Sprints, Short Track Super Series, Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, Gateway Dirt Nationals and now over 280 NASCAR Roots races annually.

Fans can subscribe via FloRacing gaining access to over 2,000 races annually for $150 a year, a value equaling less than $0.10 per race. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and event highlights. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

About MAVTV

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don't have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select if it has a motor, it's probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home.

