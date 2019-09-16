FloSports and Quicken Loans Announce Finalists of the 3rd Annual Hometown Heroes $25,000 Award Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FloSports , the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced the finalists of the 2019 Hometown Heroes Program Presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. This award recognizes the finest coaches across the country who have made an impact in their community by changing high school-age athletes' lives for the better. FloSports encourages all to vote for the top finalist on FloLive.tv.

Now in its third year of the Hometown Heroes program, FloSports partners with Quicken Loans, America's largest mortgage lender, to award one deserving coach with $25,000 for their mortgage. The nationwide search focuses on influential coaches who provide the vital foundation for their athletes to excel both on and off the field. The formula for that foundation includes building strong communities and emphasizing the importance of teamwork, goal setting, and work ethic. Each of these characteristics passed down from the coaches reflect positively on their athletes.

The 2019 finalists include:

Damon Harrison , Malcolm X Shabazz High School Track & Field, Newark, New Jersey

, Malcolm X Shabazz High School Track & Field, Shelby King , Horn Lake High School Marching Band, Horn Lake, Mississippi

, Horn Lake High School Marching Band, Joseph Gamache , Franklin County Tech Football, Montague, Massachusetts

, Franklin County Tech Football, Pam Kitchen , Edgewater Gymnastics Academy, Panama City, Florida

, Edgewater Gymnastics Academy, Michael Richard Eierman , Eierman Elite Wrestling Club, Fulton, Missouri

"We want to congratulate the finalists, who have proven to be exceptional role models, as well as outstanding coaches in their communities," FloSports CEO & Co-Founder, Mark Floreani said. "We are proud to be able to recognize each of these highly respected individuals, and to showcase their inspiring leadership and impactful story on FloSports. It's an honor to provide the top voted coach with the Hometown Hero award and $25,000 for their mortgage."

FloSports accepted nominations for this award between April and May 31. The criteria that each nominee needed to meet included the following:

They must be a coach of high school-age athletes

Have a strong presence in their community

Continue to enrich their athletes' lives all around

Have received praise from other coaches and peers

All five finalists are featured in a video series that spotlights the influence each coach has on their team and in their community. The video series is published across FloSports' network of more than 20 dedicated sports sites.

From the five finalists, FloSports users are encouraged to vote to ultimately select one grand prize winner, emerging from more than 1,100 nominations that were initially received from around the country.

To vote for the 2019 Hometown Heroes Program Award winner presented by Quicken Loans and FloSports, visit FloLive.tv . Voting is open for two weeks.

About FloSports

Found in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed OTT subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to tens of thousands of competitions across 20+ sports in the US and abroad. FloSports offers a growing library of more than 2,000 hours of premium content and owns exclusive broadcast rights to 4,000+ premier events, with over 1M hours live streamed since inception. The company has 250 employees and is based in Austin, TX. For more information, please visit: FloSports.tv .

