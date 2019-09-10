FloSports Announces Acquisition of DirtonDirt.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced today the acquisition of DirtonDirt.com and all of the Bloomington, Illinois-based company's owned and operated entities. DirtonDirt is the home on the internet for Dirt Late Model racing and its community. The deal accelerates FloSports' investment in growing motorsports coverage in the U.S. and globally.

With the acquisition, FloSports becomes the leader in Dirt Late Model racing, one of the biggest segments of grassroots motorsports in the country.

"Through this acquisition of DirtonDirt.com, FloSports will be able to elevate the live coverage of Dirt Late Model races and provide fans with a comprehensive platform to follow their favorite racers and events," FloSports CEO Mark Floreani said. "Using the extensive resources of FloSports, we have every intention of continuing the in-depth coverage DirtonDirt.com subscribers have enjoyed for 13 seasons."

DirtonDirt.com will continue to operate in the same way subscribers and pay-per-view customers are accustomed. More than a dozen experienced staffers provide leading-edge daily coverage of Dirt Late Model racing, which has made DirtonDirt.com part of the division's fabric since the site's launch.

DirtonDirt.com, founded and operated since 2007 by Michael and Amber Rigsby, has become Dirt Late Model racing's home on the internet for comprehensive, multimedia coverage of the division. The website features videos, behind-the-scenes reporting, photography, informative stories and breaking news items about all aspects of the sport. The partnership links DirtonDirt.com with the racing communities already served by FloSports, exposing Dirt Late Models to a broader audience.

With the acquisition, Michael Rigsby becomes General Manager of FloRacing.com, the dirt track racing vertical that FloSports has been building in recent years, while remaining at the helm of DirtonDirt.com.

"FloSports and DirtonDirt.com are natural partners and well positioned to continue to invest in the dirt track racing community and expand our coverage of the sport," Michael Rigsby said. "Both companies were built on grassroots support, starting with a van, a few thousand dollars and the desire to bring underserved sports to communities of passionate fans."

"We're especially excited about the future possibilities that FloSports will add to our extensive live coverage of races," Rigsby added. "As part of the FloSports umbrella, we can consolidate the landscape to offer the most cohesive option for fans and tracks."

Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans. For more information, visit FloRacing.com or FloSports.tv.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed OTT subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to tens of thousands of competitions across 20-plus sports in the US and abroad. FloSports offers a growing library of more than 2,000 hours of premium content and owns exclusive broadcast rights to 4,000-plus premier events, with over 1 million hours live-streamed since inception. The company has 250 employees and is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit FloSports.tv.

About DirtonDirt.com

Founded in 2007, DirtonDirt.com is a subscription-based website that provides news coverage, results and features on all types of Dirt Late Model racing. With information gathered by a team of experienced motorsports videographers and reporters and dispensed by videos, photographs, text stories and other formats, it is a multimedia enterprise that has become the most popular site on the internet for Dirt Late Model fans and competitors. DirtonDirt.com also offers live streaming coverage of dozens of major racing events to accent its daily on-demand offerings. The company has more than a dozen employees and is based in Bloomington, Ill. For more information, visit DirtonDirt.com.

