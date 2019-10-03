FloSports Unveils a Complete Rebrand Across All Sports and Expands Distribution to Android

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, launched a complete rebrand across all sports verticals to unify the brand identity and bring to life the competitive spirit that is core to the company. The new brand ignites a feeling of passion for sports that transcends across all 20+ sites and resonates with FloSports' communities of obsessed fans. In conjunction with the rebrand, FloSports further expanded distribution to seven platforms with the release of an Android app, giving subscribers more ways to live stream their favorite sports.

The FloSports rebrand, which includes a new logo, visual identity, tagline and more is the result of a collaboration with Troika Media Group, a Los Angeles based agency that partners with sports media clients to provide brand consultancy and creative execution. The new logo, which FloSports has named "the hawk" unifies the brand identity and color across all 20+ sports verticals. The hawk is based on simple geometric shapes depicting a forward-leaning stance of an athlete in motion.

"Since our first live stream in 2006, we have been obsessed with the drive to give underserved sports the love they deserve,'' said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder of FloSports. "We live and breathe the sports we cover. It is time for our brand identity to fully represent the competitive spirit that is core to our DNA."

"FloSports is a great example of a fan-centric brand," said Dan Pappalardo, Founder and President of Troika, the brand and creative agency partner on the initiative. "Together, we created a brand identity system that celebrates the intense passion of the diverse communities unified under the FloSports brand."

The rebrand is a milestone that significantly upgrades the visual identity and brings the FloSports brand essence to life across all products, marketing, and communication. The timing is deliberate, as FloSports rapidly grows its subscriber base and expands live event coverage to more sports, conferences and governing bodies.

"It was important that we galvanize our communities and build brand equity for our events and partners by creating a recognizable and powerful identity that represents the lifestyle brand FloSports has become," Floreani said.

Over the past year, FloSports has been on a fast growth trajectory, achieving more than a 125% year over year increase in net subscriber additions year to date. In May, the company announced a Series C funding round of $47M, to continue investment in rights to grow coverage of underserved sports. In June, FloSports launched new Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV apps, significantly enhancing the viewing experience for consumers on the big screen. In September, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt, the home for Dirt Late Model racing, making FloSports the leader in one of the biggest segments of grassroots motorsports in the country.

In conjunction with the rebrand, FloSports launched an Android app, expanding distribution to seven platforms. "We are continuing to see a shift in viewership from desktop and mobile browsers to mobile and TV apps, said Floreani. Through our apps, we give consumers a superior viewing experience and easy access to all of the live events we cover. And we're not done yet. In the next few months, we will be releasing casting support, which allows consumers to cast live events from their mobile devices to LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs, Roku and Fire TV."

FloSports streams more than 10,000 live competitions per year and offers a growing library of more than 2,000 hours of exclusive content. To access live and on-demand coverage of events across 20+ sports, visit FloSports.tv and become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed OTT subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to tens of thousands of competitions across 20+ sports in the US and abroad. FloSports offers a growing library of more than 2,000 hours of premium content and owns exclusive broadcast rights to 4,000+ premier events, with over 1M hours, live-streamed since inception. The company has 250+ employees and is based in Austin, TX. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.

About Troika

Troika is part of the Troika Mission Group, a global branding and communications company that specializes in brand voice and personality, physical and digital experiences, advertising solutions, marketing strategy, and public relations. From its offices in London, Los Angeles, and New York, TMG leverages emerging technology, data science, and world-class creative to help brands deepen audience engagement throughout the consumer journey. Clients include Amazon, Verizon Media Group, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Unilever, Tiffany & Co., Apple, Coca-Cola, CBS Sports, PGA TOUR, HBO Sports, ESPN, TEGNA Media, Discovery, Inc., Netflix, EA, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Riot Games, and UFC. More at: troika.tv

