Floss Picks Market to record USD 173.22 Mn growth --Driven by increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene

The report identifies BAMBO EARTH LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Dr. Wild and Co. AG, Grinnatural Inc., M C Schiffer GmbH, PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD., Peri dent Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Shandong YHT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Shanghai Grow Win Eco Products Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Humble Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global floss picks market is segmented as below:

Product

Disposable



Reusable

The disposable floss picks segment generates the maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increase in the demand for convenient dental care products worldwide.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of oral care and the availability of innovative products are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our floss picks market report covers the following areas:

Floss Picks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the floss picks market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the floss picks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Floss Picks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist floss picks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floss picks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floss picks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floss picks market vendors

Floss Picks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 173.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAMBO EARTH LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Dr. Wild and Co. AG, Grinnatural Inc., M C Schiffer GmbH, PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD., Peri dent Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Shandong YHT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Shanghai Grow Win Eco Products Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Humble Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reusable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BAMBO EARTH LLC

Exhibit 93: BAMBO EARTH LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: BAMBO EARTH LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BAMBO EARTH LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Dr. Wild and Co. AG

Exhibit 96: Dr. Wild and Co. AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Dr. Wild and Co. AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Dr. Wild and Co. AG - Key offerings

10.5 M C Schiffer GmbH

C Schiffer GmbH Exhibit 99: M C Schiffer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 100: M C Schiffer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: M C Schiffer GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD.

Exhibit 102: PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 103: PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD. - Key offerings

10.7 Peri dent Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Peri dent Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Peri dent Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Peri dent Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 108: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 115: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Humble Co.

Exhibit 119: The Humble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Humble Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: The Humble Co. - Key offerings

10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 122: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 123: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 125: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

