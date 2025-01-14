Floss Ring Announces Innovative Flossing Solution: Never Forget To Floss Again!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Floss Ring, a woman-owned oral care company, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the Floss Ring, created by Jennifer Bader, a dental hygienist. This simple yet innovative device is set to revolutionize flossing by addressing one of the main reasons people neglect to floss—it's often not conveniently located near their toothbrush. The Floss Ring solves this problem by creating a full-time partnership between floss and toothbrush, ensuring flossing becomes a seamless part of the brushing routine.

"As a dental hygienist, I often ask patients about their oral care routine and discover that many don't floss because they either forget, can't find their floss, or don't buy it when they run out," said Jennifer Bader, CEO of Floss Ring. "By always having it conveniently located on their toothbrush, all of these problems are solved."

Key Features of the Floss Ring:

Universal Compatibility: Fits effortlessly onto any standard or electric toothbrush, ensuring all users benefit from its innovative design.

Compact and Portable: With its sleek, compact form, the Floss Ring is ideal for daily use and travel, promoting consistent oral hygiene wherever you go.

Hygienic and Secure: Keeps floss clean and ready for use, providing a more sanitary flossing experience without common issues like tangling or dirt.

Environmentally Friendly: Reduces waste from disposable floss picks and plastic containers, promoting eco-friendly habits.

Easy to Use: Designed for quick and trouble-free floss dispensing, making flossing accessible and straightforward for users of all ages.

As studies continue to highlight the importance of oral health to overall health, Floss Ring remains committed to promoting good oral care through innovation. The Floss Ring reflects this dedication, offering a practical solution that integrates flossing seamlessly into daily routines, fostering healthier smiles and better overall health.

"Today is a significant milestone for Floss Ring as we launch our innovative product. Our goal is to simplify flossing and make it a regular part of oral care," said Jennifer Bader, founder of Floss Ring.

The Floss Ring is now available for purchase on the Floss Ring website at myflossring.com .

About Floss Ring: Floss Ring is focused on improving oral health through innovative products and a commitment to sustainability. The company aims to simplify dental care, making good oral hygiene accessible for everyone.

