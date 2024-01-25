Flotek Announces Participation in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

Flotek Industries, Inc.

Jan. 25, 2024

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California, March 17-19, 2024. Flotek Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Ezell, will participate in an industry panel discussion and will be joined by Chief Financial Officer, Bond Clement, in hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated corporate presentation that will be used in discussions at the conference will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Flotek's corporate website at www.flotekind.com prior to the start of the conference. 

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 15 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

