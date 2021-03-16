Flotek Announces Q4 And Full-Year 2020 Results

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

"We faced extraordinary challenges in 2020, but we remained focused and opportunistic in the face of a global pandemic and an extremely volatile macro-environment. While we continue to face challenges of lower global demand and industry pressures impacting both segments, we have improved our operational efficiencies and found new ways to create, diversify, and grow profitable revenue, resulting in improved adjusted EBITDA on approximately half the revenue year-over-year," said John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"It was a transformational year for Flotek for multiple reasons. Flotek made investments in the business to create a strong foundation for 2021 and beyond. Through our acquisition of JP3, we diversified our revenue stream across the hydrocarbon value chain and are well-positioned to capture long-term growth as early adopters of the digital transformation of chemistry. Second, with the launch of our cleaning and sanitizing product lines, we leveraged our existing supply chain, facilities, and chemistries to generate margin-accretive revenue. Finally, we have enhanced our focus on ESG and are well positioned to partner with customers seeking to improve their ESG performance with our products and services that help to improve the safety, reliability, and efficiency of their operations. Looking ahead, we seek to grow our energy-focused products and services internationally, increase the domestic market share of our products as the energy market recovers in the latter half of 2021 and expand our ESG-related product offerings."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Consolidated Revenues: Flotek generated fourth quarter 2020 consolidated revenue of $12.1 million , down 5.0% from $12.7 million in the third quarter, and below $19.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. The decline continues to be driven by volatility in the macro-environment for U.S. onshore drilling and completion activity, further impacted by global economic events, as well as concerns related to COVID-19 pressuring productivity and customer demand across the oil and gas market.

Flotek generated fourth quarter 2020 consolidated revenue of , down 5.0% from in the third quarter, and below in the fourth quarter last year. The decline continues to be driven by volatility in the macro-environment for U.S. onshore drilling and completion activity, further impacted by global economic events, as well as concerns related to COVID-19 pressuring productivity and customer demand across the oil and gas market. Loss from Continuing Operations: The Company reported a loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2020 of $17.7 million , or a loss of $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2019 of $36.9 million , or a loss of $0.64 per diluted share.

The Company reported a loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2020 of , or a loss of per diluted share, compared to a loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2019 of , or a loss of per diluted share. Terpene Agreement : The loss from continuing operations includes a loss of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter related to the Company's amended terpene agreement due to adjustments to the Company's expected usage of terpene.

: The loss from continuing operations includes a loss of in the fourth quarter related to the Company's amended terpene agreement due to adjustments to the Company's expected usage of terpene. Consolidated Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $24.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020, which contributed to a 42.6% decline from $42.4 million in the same period last year. The decline was driven by a reduction in overall compensation spending, lower discretionary spending, including professional fees, partially offset by one-time severance charges and discretionary bonuses.

Consolidated operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were in the fourth quarter 2020, which contributed to a 42.6% decline from in the same period last year. The decline was driven by a reduction in overall compensation spending, lower discretionary spending, including professional fees, partially offset by one-time severance charges and discretionary bonuses. Corporate, General, & Administrative Expenses: Corporate general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.7 million compared to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Corporate general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 was a loss of $6.8 million , which narrowed from the loss of $8.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by headcount and expense reductions in freight, equipment rentals, and travel & entertainment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2020 was a loss of , which narrowed from the loss of during the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by headcount and expense reductions in freight, equipment rentals, and travel & entertainment. For the full-year 2020, Flotek generated revenue of $53.1 million , a loss from continuing operations of $136.5 million , compared to revenue of $119.4 million , a loss from continuing operations of $76.1 million for the full-year 2019.

, a loss from continuing operations of , compared to revenue of , a loss from continuing operations of for the full-year 2019. Full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA loss was $26.2 million , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $33.1 million for the full-year 2019.

, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of for the full-year 2019. For the full-year 2020, the Company's cost-cutting and process improvement initiatives reduced annualized expenses by approximately 40.4% across the enterprise.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and equivalents of $38.7 million. As previously disclosed on April 16, 2020, the Company received a $4.8 million loan, and JP3 received a $0.9 million loan, both pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the "CARES" Act.

Chemistry Technologies Segment

In the fourth quarter, sales in the Chemistry Technologies segment declined sequentially 10.2% to $10.8 million. The decline was primarily attributed to ongoing market volatility in the macro-environment impacting energy supply and demand, as well as fourth quarter seasonality as several customers in the energy chemistry business temporarily shut down operations at year-end.

During the fourth quarter, Flotek implemented several initiatives with the goal to be the collaborative partner of choice for chemistry technology.

Energy Chemistry

The Company relaunched the Flotek brand to elevate its enhanced value approach.

The Company is targeting a customer base with sustainable activity and operational programs, particularly in unconventional shale markets, whose strategic objectives align with Flotek's proven performance and value proposition of cost-effective chemistry solutions that can improve production at lower cost per barrel produced.

Flotek deployed sustainable chemistry technologies for customer efficacy and profitability, offering cost-effective, greener and safer chemistry solutions, for companies seeking to improve their ESG performance.

Professional Chemistry

Flotek expanded its product offerings and technologies and announced the launch of its new professional chemistries brand Flotek Protekol™, which includes a robust line of surface cleaners, degreasers, wipes, disinfectants and sanitizers.

As the Company builds its long-term business strategy, it has partnered with Matt Lazlo as a strategic advisor. A former Clorox executive, Lazlo brings more than 25 years of experience serving in senior business, sales and marketing roles across consumer, commercial, retail, e-Commerce and industrial markets for Clorox.

as a strategic advisor. A former Clorox executive, Lazlo brings more than 25 years of experience serving in senior business, sales and marketing roles across consumer, commercial, retail, e-Commerce and industrial markets for Clorox. The Company executed a strategic agreement with a major global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals to produce and package EPA-registered disinfectant wipes.

Data Analytics Segment

In the fourth quarter, Data Analytics' sales improved 91.8% sequentially to $1.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in new sales in North America, as well as maintenance and support services.

During the fourth quarter, Flotek continued to enhance its offerings and increase its efficiency in delivering solutions, while targeting new customers and markets to transform their businesses through real-time data and analytics. Highlights include:

Progressed its international market entry strategy, continuing meaningful engagement with potential customers in the Middle East , Africa and Asia , and securing its first pilot in the Middle East .

, and , and securing its first pilot in the . Implemented software development enhancements by accelerating Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities, improving the precision of our measurement between batches of refined hydrocarbon products – reducing time, waste and money spent.

Began streamlining the Company's sampling process to improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs to customers and increase speed to commissioning JP3's systems to customers.

Board of Directors Updates

Kevin Brown , a director that joined the Company's Board in June 2020 following the acquisition of JP3, passed away unexpectedly in January. Harsha Agadi has been appointed to the Audit Committee to replace Mr. Brown.

, a director that joined the Company's Board in following the acquisition of JP3, passed away unexpectedly in January. has been appointed to the Audit Committee to replace Mr. Brown. Flotek has created the Risk and Sustainability Committee, a new committee designated to oversee risk, which will be chaired by director Mike Fucci .

. Director Michelle M. Adams will not stand for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company, due to outside demands on her time and her schedule.

will not stand for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company, due to outside demands on her time and her schedule. The Board has engaged Heidrick & Struggles to conduct the search for a replacement director.

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data)









December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 38,660

$ 100,575 Restricted cash 664

663 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,316





and $1,527 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 11,764

15,638 Inventories, net 11,837

23,210 Income taxes receivable 403

631 Other current assets 3,127

13,191 Total current assets 66,455

153,908 Property and equipment, net 9,087

39,829 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,320

16,388 Goodwill 8,092

— Deferred tax assets, net 223

152 Other intangible assets, net -

20,323 Other long-term assets 33

— TOTAL ASSETS $ 86,210

$ 230,600 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,787

$ 16,231 Accrued liabilities 18,275

24,552 Income taxes payable 21

— Interest payable 34

— Current portion of operating lease liabilities 636

486 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 60

55 Current portion of long-term debt 4,048

— Total current liabilities 28,861

41,324 Deferred revenue, long-term 117

— Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,348

16,973 Long-term finance lease liabilities 96

158 Long-term debt 1,617

— Deferred tax liabilities, net -

116 Total liabilities 39,039

58,571 Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued





and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 78,669,414





shares issued and 73,088,494 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020;





63,656,897 shares issued and 59,511,416 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 8

6 Additional paid-in capital 359,721

347,564 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19)

181 Accumulated deficit (278,688)

(142,238) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,580,920 and 4,145,481 shares at December 31, 2020





and 2019, respectively (33,851)

(33,484) Total stockholders' equity 47,171

172,029 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 86,210

$ 230,600







(1) Results of the Company's Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies ("CICT") segment are presented as discontinued operations

for all periods.

(2) Prior periods presented for 2019 have been adjusted to reflect revisions to results determined not to be material to those prior periods.

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

12/31/2019



















Revenue $ 12,106

$ 19,526

$ 12,739

$ 53,141

$ 119,353 Costs and expenses:

















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 24,327

42,389

29,466

88,266

148,100 Corporate general and administrative 3,744

8,955

2,679

16,311

27,975 Depreciation and amortization 235

2,028

518

3,412

8,465 Research and development 1,540

2,205

1,480

7,213

8,863 (Gain) loss on disposal of long-lived assets (2)

354

(37)

(94)

1,450 Impairment of fixed and long-lived assets -

-

12,521

69,975

- Impairment of goodwill -

-

11,706

11,706

- Total costs and expenses 29,844

55,931

58,333

196,789

194,853 Loss from operations (17,738)

(36,405)

(45,594)

(143,648)

(75,500) Other (expense) income:

















Gain on lease termination -

-

-

576

- Interest expense (20)

(4)

(19)

(60)

(2,019) Other income (expense), net 179

469

291

503

1,708 Total other income (expense) 159

465

272

1,019

(311) Loss before income taxes (17,579)

(35,940)

(45,322)

(142,629)

(75,811) Income tax benefit (expense) (102)

(956)

81

6,179

(262) Loss from continuing operations (17,681)

(36,896)

(45,241)

(136,450)

(76,073) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(2,425)

-

-

42,158 Net loss (17,681)

(39,321)

(45,241)

(136,450)

(33,915)



















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

















Continuing operations $ (0.30)

$ (0.64)

$ (0.66)

$ (2.00)

$ (1.29) Discontinued operations, net of tax -

(0.04)

-

-

0.72 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.66)

$ (2.00)

$ (0.57) Weighted average common shares:

















Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted

loss per common share 59,058

58,403

68,217

68,312

58,750



















(1) Results of the Company's Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies ("CICT") segment are presented as discontinued operations for all periods.

(2) Prior periods presented for 2019 have been adjusted to reflect revisions to results determined not to be material to those prior periods.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)









Years ended December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (136,450)

$ (33,915) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

42,158 Loss from continuing operations (136,450)

(76,073) Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash

used in operating activities:





Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,716

- Depreciation and amortization 3,412

8,465 Amortization of deferred financing costs -

1,428 Provision for doubtful accounts 652

512 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 12,261

5,659 Impairment of fixed assets 30,178

- (Gain) loss on sale of assets (561)

1,450 Impairment of goodwill 11,706

- Impairment of right-of-use assets 7,434

- Impairment of intangible assets 32,363

- Stock compensation expense 3,044

4,235 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (187)

18,307 Reduction in tax benefit related to stock-based awards -

24 Non-cash lease expense 356

740 Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 3,556

20,993 Inventories 3,955

(727) Income taxes receivable 182

2,546 Other current assets 1,026

2,579 Other long-term assets (16)

3,286 Accounts payable (12,323)

1,131 Accrued liabilities (11,260)

908 Income taxes payable 84

- Interest payable 34

(8) Net cash used in operating activities (47,838)

(4,545) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,425)

(2,411) Proceeds from sale of businesses 9,907

155,498 Proceeds from sale of assets 109

240 Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (26,284)

- Purchase of patents and other intangible assets (8)

(614) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (17,701)

152,713 Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on revolving credit facility -

42,984 Repayments on revolving credit facility -

(92,715) Payment for contingent consideration (1,200)

- Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan 4,788

- Payments for finance leases (70)

(51) Purchase of treasury stock (253)

(247) Proceeds from sale of common stock 462

35 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,727

(49,994) Discontinued operations:





Net cash used in operating activities -

(322) Net cash provided by investing activities -

337 Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations -

15 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (102)

5 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (61,914)

98,194 Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period 100,575

3,044 Restricted cash at the beginning of the period 663

663 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 101,238

3,707 Cash and Cas equivalents at end of period 38,660

100,575 Restricted cash at the end of period 664

663 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 39,324

$ 101,238

Flotek Industries, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings (in thousands)



























GAAP Loss from Continuing Operations and Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended









12/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2020

12/31/2020

12/31/2019























































Loss from Continuing Operations (GAAP)



$ (17,681)

$ (36,896)

$ (45,241)

$ (136,450)

$ (76,073)





























Interest Expense





20

4

19

60

2,019





























Interest Income





(10)

(405)

(206)

(473)

(1,888)





























Income Tax Benefit (Expense)



102

956

(81)

(6,179)

262





























Depreciation and Amortization



235

2,028

518

3,412

8,465





























Impairment of Fixed and Long Lived Assets

-

-

12,521

69,975

-





























Impairment of Goodwill



-

-

11,706

11,706

-



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$ (17,334)

$ (34,313)

$ (20,764)

$ (57,949)

$ (67,215)





























Stock Compensation Expense



833

1,409

690

3,045

4,235





























Severance and Retirement



334

3,753

749

3,848

6,503





























Inventory Write-Down



9,436

20,188

9,565

21,294

20,188





























M&A Transaction Costs



(371)

-

3,219

3,346

-





























Inventory Step-Up



108

-

81

344

-





























Shareholder-Related Activities



-

-

-

-

646





























(Gain) loss on Disposal of Assets



(2)

355

(37)

(94)

1,450





























Gain on Lease Termination



-

-

-

(576)

-





























Operations Related Contract



-

-

-

-

500





























COVID-19 Related Costs



202

-

-

202

-





























Discontinued Legal Fees



2

132

14

338

578



























Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)





$ (6,792)

$ (8,476)

$ (6,483)

$ (26,202)

$ (33,115)



























(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and the three months ended December 31, 2020, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals. (2) Results of the Company's Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies ("CICT") segment are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. (3) Prior periods presented for 2019 have been adjusted to reflect revisions to results determined not to be material to those prior periods.

