Flotek Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

The Company plans to issue its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results press release after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, and host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET). The press release will be posted on the Company's website at https://ir.flotekind.com/press-releases.

Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at https://ir.flotekind.com/events, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the webcast: https://app.webinar.net/dYJWBo8V8lL approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a leading chemistry and data technology company focused on servicing the Energy industry. The Company's technologies leverage near real-time data to deliver innovative solutions to maximize customer returns. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 130 patents, 20+ years of field and laboratory data, and a global presence in more than 59 countries.

Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of energy on land, air, water and people.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.