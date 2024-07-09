Flotek Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Participation in EnerCom - The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2024.

The Company plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results press release after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

To participate in the earnings conference call, participants should access the webcast on www.flotekind.com under the Investor Relations section, dial toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or at https://app.webinar.net/zpvrjZ72oQw approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

In addition, Flotek is excited to announce its participation in "EnerCom Denver" – The Energy Investment Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado, August 18 - 21, 2024. Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer of Flotek, will present and discuss the recent technology advances in completion chemistry. His presentation is scheduled to begin on August 18, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. MT and he will be joined by Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer, in hosting meetings with investors throughout the conference.

A live webcast of the events will be available on the conference website at www.enercomdenver.com. Presentation slides will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Flotek's corporate website at www.flotekind.com prior to the start of the presentation.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 59 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.