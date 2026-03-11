Flotek Continues Data Driven Growth Trajectory, Delivering Strongest Quarterly Revenue Since 2017

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. A summary of key financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 as compared to the year ago periods is as follows:

Financial Summary (in thousands, except 'per share' amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change























Total Revenues $ 67,519

$ 50,758

33 %

$ 237,262

$ 187,025

27 % Gross Profit $ 15,194

$ 12,277

24 %

$ 59,833

$ 39,386

52 % Net Income $ 3,025

$ 4,429

(32) %

$ 30,528

$ 10,498

191 % Diluted Income Per Share $ 0.08

$ 0.14

(43) %

$ 0.84

$ 0.34

147 %

Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Highest quarterly and annual revenues since 2017.

Data Analytics achieved its highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue.

Strategic entry into power services in 2025 sets stage for high-margin, recurring revenue growth in 2026 and beyond.

Gross profit climbed 24% vs. fourth quarter 2024 and 52% as compared to full year 2024.

Data Analytics' gross profit accounted for 48% of total Company gross profit during the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to 8% in the year ago quarter.

2025 net income totaled $30.5 million or $0.84 per diluted share, vs. $0.34 per diluted share in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation Modification

The Company's revenue, as reported under generally accepted accounting principles, includes a non-cash reduction related to the amortization of contract assets. Historically, the Company added back this non-cash revenue reduction in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Beginning with year-end 2025 reporting, the Company has revised its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and will no longer add back the non-cash amortization of contract assets associated with the ProFrac Agreement in accordance with relevant Securities and Exchange Commission's guidance on the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures. Non-cash amortization of contract assets that would have been added back under the Company's previous calculation of Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.1 million and $1.3 million during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $6.3 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This revision does not impact debt covenants or the Company's operating cash flow.

The following table presents the Company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year-end December 31, 2025 and 2024 using the revised methodology (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Adjusted EBITDA (Revised)(1)(2) $ 8,047

$ 5,752

40 %

$ 32,790

$ 14,715

123 %

The Company's previously issued 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(3) guidance of $35 million to $40 million was based on its historical calculation methodology. Reflecting the revised methodology described above, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(3) guidance would have been approximately $29 million to $34 million. For comparison, Adjusted EBITDA using the revised methodology for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $32.8 million.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" table in this release for more information about this measure, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.



(2) Under the Company's previous methodology of computing Adjusted EBITDA, the Company added back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.1 million and $1.3 million during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $6.3 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" table in this release for more information about this measure. We are not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the impact of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measure, including, among other items, certain stock-based compensation costs, interest costs related to fluctuations in borrowings outstanding under the Company's asset based loan and the impact of the revaluation of certain liabilities, which is based upon our future stock price. These items do not impact the non-GAAP financial measure.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ryan Ezell remarked, "Our fourth quarter results cap a transformative 2025 and reinforce Flotek's data driven growth trajectory. Through the powerful convergence of real-time data analytics and chemistry solutions, we delivered standout performance across both segments. In 2025, Data Analytics grew exponentially while Chemistry outpaced the market in a challenging environment.

The April 2025 entry into power services represents a game-changing platform expansion, unlocking high-margin, recurring opportunities in utilities and beyond. With Data Analytics now contributing nearly 50% of gross profit, our business is more balanced, resilient, and scalable than ever. We enter 2026 with strong tailwinds, proven execution, a growing backlog of recurring revenue, and early validation in new markets that position us for even greater momentum.

Our 2025 results, including 191% growth in net income and a 123% increase in Adjusted EBITDA(1), were achieved safely and efficiently. The best is yet to come as we capitalize on these foundations to drive sustained, profitable expansion."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue: Flotek reported total revenues of $67.5 million for fourth quarter 2025, an increase of $16.8 million, or 33%, compared to total revenues of $50.8 million for fourth quarter 2024. Full-year 2025 total revenues totaled $237.3 million, as compared to total revenues of $187.0 million during 2024. Fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenues include $3.4 million and $27.4 million, respectively, related to the minimum purchase requirements under the Company's long-term supply agreement with ProFrac Services, LLC.

Segment Revenue Summary (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change























Chemistry Technologies:





















External Revenues $ 14,791

$ 21,071

(30) %

$ 79,565

$ 63,214

26 % Related Party Revenues 42,659

27,215

57 %

130,221

114,947

13 % Total $ 57,450

$ 48,286

19 %

$ 209,786

$ 178,161

18 %























Data Analytics:





















Product Revenues $ 2,154

$ 825

161 %

$ 7,330

$ 4,745

54 % Service Revenues 7,915

1,647

381 %

20,146

4,119

389 % Total $ 10,069

$ 2,472

307 %

$ 27,476

$ 8,864

210 %



























Gross Profit: The Company generated gross profit of $15.2 million during fourth quarter 2025 compared to a gross profit of $12.3 million during fourth quarter 2024. The improvement in fourth quarter 2025 gross profit was primarily the result of the 19% increase in chemistry revenue and a 307% increase in data analytics revenue, as compared to fourth quarter 2024. This meaningful shift toward higher-margin Data Analytics (now approximately 48% of Q4 gross profit) enhances our profitability profile and supports continued margin expansion as we scale in new markets.

The increase in fourth quarter 2025 gross profit was partially offset by a $5.2 million or 60% reduction in the order shortfall penalty under the Company's chemistry supply agreement, as compared to the year ago quarter. On a percentage of revenue basis, gross profit totaled 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company generated gross profit of $59.8 million for full-year 2025 compared to gross profit of $39.4 million for full-year 2024. On a percentage of revenue basis, gross profit totaled 25% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expense: SG&A expense totaled $7.6 million for fourth quarter 2025 as compared to SG&A expense of $6.6 million for fourth quarter 2024. SG&A expense totaled $28.0 million for full-year 2025 compared to $24.7 million for full-year 2024. On a percentage of revenue basis, SG&A totaled 12% during 2025 as compared to 13% during 2024.

Net Income and EPS: Flotek reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025. This compares to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024. The Company's fourth quarter 2025 net income was impacted by a higher effective tax rate resulting from non-cash adjustments related to the partial release of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Net income for full-year 2025 was $30.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2024. Net income for full year 2025 included a $10.9 million tax benefit related to the partial release of the Company's valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

2026 Guidance

Consistent with 2025 and 2024, Flotek plans to issue 2026 guidance in conjunction with the release of its first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Upcoming Investor Events

Forward-Looking Statements

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,731

$ 4,404 Restricted cash 104

102 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $764 and $447 at

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 19,043

17,386 Accounts receivable, related party, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 at

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 64,204

52,370 Inventories, net 10,629

13,303 Other current assets 3,445

2,952 Current contract asset 7,621

5,939 Total current assets 110,777

96,456 Long-term contract asset 55,115

63,105 Property and equipment, net 20,344

6,178 Right-of-use assets 3,083

3,326 Deferred tax assets, net 29,152

51 Other long-term assets 1,578

1,680 TOTAL ASSETS $ 220,049

$ 170,796







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 48,317

$ 38,073 Accrued liabilities 7,256

5,912 Income taxes payable 258

48 Interest payable, related party 1,008

— Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,251

1,486 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 153

— Asset-based loan 3,332

4,789 Current portion of long-term debt —

60 Total current liabilities 61,575

50,368 Deferred revenue, long-term —

14 Note payable - related party 39,584

— Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,608

6,514 Long-term finance lease liabilities 224

— TOTAL LIABILITIES 106,991

56,896 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized;

31,320,960 shares issued and 30,130,480 shares outstanding at December

31, 2025; 30,938,073 shares issued and 29,826,508 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2024 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 434,964

464,620 Accumulated other comprehensive income 96

251 Accumulated deficit (285,780)

(316,308) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,190,480 and 1,111,565 shares at December 31,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (36,225)

(34,666) Total stockholders' equity 113,058

113,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 220,049

$ 170,796

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Revenue from external customers $ 17,890

$ 23,328

$ 90,436

$ 71,263 Revenue from related party 49,629

27,430

146,826

115,762 Total revenues 67,519

50,758

237,262

187,025 Cost of goods sold 52,325

38,481

177,429

147,639 Gross profit 15,194

12,277

59,833

39,386 Operating costs and expenses:













Selling, general, and administrative 7,606

6,630

28,046

24,709 Asset acquisition expenses —

—

4,362

— Depreciation 629

229

1,836

891 Research and development 463

365

1,822

1,714 Severance expenses 508

—

530

— Gain on sale of property and equipment —

(90)

(7)

(124) Total operating costs and expenses 9,206

7,134

36,589

27,190 Income from operations 5,988

5,143

23,244

12,196 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (1,374)

(253)

(3,937)

(1,095) Other income (expense), net 69

(105)

348

46 Total other expense (1,305)

(358)

(3,589)

(1,049) Income before income taxes 4,683

4,785

19,655

11,147 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,658)

(356)

10,873

(649) Net income $ 3,025

$ 4,429

$ 30,528

$ 10,498















Income per common share:











Basic $ 0.08

$ 0.15

$ 0.90

$ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.14

$ 0.84

$ 0.34















Weighted average common shares:













Weighted average common shares used in

computing basic income per common share 36,023

29,642

33,903

29,534 Weighted average common shares used in

computing diluted income per common share 38,268

31,436

36,156

30,889

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 30,528

$ 10,498 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Change in fair value of contingent consideration (127)

71 Amortization of contract assets 6,308

5,612 Depreciation 1,836

891 Amortization of deferred financing costs 345

314 Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries 603

181 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 442

645 Gain on sale of property and equipment (7)

(124) Non-cash lease expense 1,025

2,094 Stock compensation expense 2,300

1,366 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (11,185)

249 Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,260)

(3,880) Accounts receivable, related party (36,634)

(17,801) Inventories 3,066

(1,110) Income tax receivable (32)

8 Other assets (473)

561 Accounts payable 10,244

6,368 Accrued liabilities 1,457

(70) Operating lease liabilities (1,450)

(2,515) Income taxes payable 210

3 Interest payable, related party 1,008

— Net cash provided by operating activities 7,204

3,361 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,984)

(1,940) Proceeds from sale of assets 7

124 Net cash used in investing activities (1,977)

(1,816) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on long term debt (60)

(179) Proceeds from asset-based loan 186,950

166,950 Payments on asset-based loan (188,407)

(169,653) Payment of asset-based loan origination costs (169)

(164) Payment of note payable issuance costs (480)

— Payment of issuance costs of stock warrants (653)

— Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees (1,559)

(162) Proceeds from issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 155

114 Proceeds from issuance of stock from stock option exercises 576

— Payments for finance leases (96)

(22) Net cash used in financing activities (3,743)

(3,116) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (155)

124 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,329

(1,447) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 4,404

5,851 Restricted cash at the beginning of period 102

102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,506

5,953 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,731

4,404 Restricted cash at the end of period 104

102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,835

$ 4,506

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net income $ 3,025

$ 4,429

$ 30,528

$ 10,498 Interest expense 1,374

253

3,937

1,095 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,658

356

(10,873)

649 Depreciation and amortization 629

229

1,836

891 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 6,686

$ 5,267

$ 25,428

$ 13,133 Stock compensation expense 594

451

2,300

1,366 Severance and retirement 508

7

575

39 Contingent liability revaluation —

117

(127)

71 Gain on disposal of asset —

(90)

(7)

(124) Non-Recurring professional fees (2) 259

—

4,621

230 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 8,047

$ 5,752

$ 32,790

$ 14,715





(1) Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the adjustments made to net income for certain non-cash or non-recurring items noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish financial, compensation and operational objectives. In addition, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors, creditors and analysts with a clearer view of the Company's leverage profile and debt service capacity, enhancing comparability and augmenting the ability of investors, creditors and analysts to make investment decisions based upon liquidity. Under the Company's previous methodology of computing Adjusted EBITDA, the Company added back non-cash amortization of contract assets. Adjusted EBITDA as presented above does not add back non-cash amortization of contract assets totaling $2.1 million and $1.3 million during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $6.3 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



(2) Includes $4.4 million of expenses related to an asset acquisition for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

