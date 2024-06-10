Flotek Enhances Executive Leadership Team With Addition of Leon Chad as Senior Vice President, Commercial

HOUSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that it has appointed Leon Chad as Senior Vice President, Commercial, effective June 3, 2024. This appointment serves as the replacement for the Company's Senior Vice President- Global Business Lines who departed in March 2024.

With over three decades of both domestic and international experience in the energy and chemistry industries, Mr. Chad brings invaluable expertise that will further enhance the Company's strategy to drive market share gains through its differentiated chemistry and data solutions.

Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer, said "I am thrilled to welcome Leon as the newest member of our leadership team at a time when we continue to aggressively execute accretive initiatives aimed at building a resilient business that can sustain profitability through the volatility inherent in our industry. Mr. Chad's proven track record of developing and implementing successful business strategies around sales, marketing and commercial operations across the globe in the energy and chemistry industries will be instrumental in helping the Company to execute its strategy."

Prior to joining Flotek, Mr. Chad served as Product Line Director at Baker Hughes, where he led the chemicals service delivery operation for the North America Offshore region. Prior to this, he was Director and Vice President at Locus Fermentation Solutions, a bio-chemical startup focused on green chemistry, where he was responsible for market growth and business development strategy and execution within the oilfield sector. Earlier, Mr. Chad was Head of Marketing and Global Head of Business Development for Clariant Oil Services, where he directed new market entry strategies, market expansion and technology-focused value-based growth initiatives. Mr. Chad's extensive career also includes 20 years at Nalco Energy Services, where he held various sales, marketing, and commercial leadership roles. During his tenure at Nalco, he was based in diverse locations, including the UK, Houston, TX, and Dubai, where he led the MENA Region. Mr. Chad is fluent in Arabic and French and holds a Maitrise es Sciences in chemistry from the Lebanese University.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 59 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital. Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

