Flotek Industries To Present At EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Chisholm will present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. CT / 9:15 a.m. MT. The presentation and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's web site at www.flotekind.com.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers prescriptive, reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to oil and gas clients designed to address every challenge in the lifecycle of the reservoir and maximize recovery in both new and mature fields. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production. Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's website at www.flotekind.com.

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flotekind.com

