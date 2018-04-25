Flotek Introduces New Product Line

Lowering interfacial tension

Mitigating water blockages

Reducing surface tension

Aiding flowback of water-based frac fluids

Improving clean up

Reducing formation damage created by phase trapping

Flotek's first product in the new chemistry line is MicroSolv™ 130. In rigorous performance evaluations, MicroSolv™ 130 outperforms conventional surfactants by a significant margin.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of Flotek, and we are continuously working with clients to identify opportunities to create prescriptive chemistries to enhance performance. MicroSolv™ expands our patented stimulation chemistry solutions to provide a wider variety of price points to meet our clients' needs," said John W. Chisholm, Flotek's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

With the introduction of MicroSolv™, Flotek expands its patented and conventional chemistry solutions it prescribes and delivers directly to clients through its Prescriptive Chemistry Management® program, addressing a wide range of reservoir and geologic challenges and price points. These include Complex nano-Fluid®, Pressure reducing Fluid®, StimLube® friction reducers, along with conventional additives such as clay & iron control chemistries, surfactants, and scale and acid corrosion inhibitors.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

