Flotek Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Addition of Amy Blakeway as Senior Vice President, General Counsel

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that it has appointed Amy Blakeway as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective March 1, 2024. With over a decade of legal experience in the energy sector, Ms. Blakeway brings unique expertise that will further strengthen the leadership team and help advance the Company's growth strategy to drive market share gains through its differentiated chemistry and data solutions.

Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to welcome Amy as the newest member of our leadership team at an exciting and important time, as we capitalize on our tremendous growth opportunities and expand our global footprint. Amy is an accomplished leader with a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the energy landscape. Her ability to provide sound legal advice on a wide range of legal, commercial, operational, and strategic matters will be a tremendous asset to the entire organization."

Ms. Blakeway has over 15 years of legal experience advising public and private companies. Most recently, Ms. Blakeway served as Vice President, Corporate Services and Associate General Counsel at Mesquite Energy, where she was responsible for a variety of legal, human resources and health, safety and environmental matters. Prior to Mesquite Energy, Ms. Blakeway held numerous legal and leadership roles at Sanchez Oil & Gas Corporation, Independence Contract Drilling, and Forethought Financial Group. Ms. Blakeway began her legal career at the Houston office of Vinson & Elkins LLP, where she worked in the capital markets and mergers and acquisitions group. Ms. Blakeway holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in European History and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Washington & Lee University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

