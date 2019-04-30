Flotek Welcomes New Global Head of Sales

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) is pleased to announce Mark Lewis has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development. In this role, he will lead the Company's domestic and international sales and business development strategies, as well as oversee the delivery of Flotek's products and services to its clients.

A global leader with more than 35 years' experience, Mark joins the Company from Baker Hughes, where he led business units, strategic accounts and teams in the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. His experience includes developing strategies to provide technology-driven products and services to upstream and downstream oil and gas operators, including Independents, Super Majors and National Oil Companies (NOCs). Within this capacity, Mark served as Vice President of Global Accounts, where he developed global strategies for strategic accounts; Managing Director for North Arabia, where he was responsible for all product technology offerings and services of Baker Hughes in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain; and Vice President for Upstream Chemicals, where he oversaw business development, technology, operations and technical support for the global business unit. Prior to these positions, Mark served in a variety of sales and leadership roles around the world at chemical manufacturer and service provider Petrolite.

"Mark is a strong global leader with a well-established history of driving revenue growth across business units, geographies and product lines. He brings a unique combination of skills that will advance Flotek's domestic and international market opportunities, including business development and strategic planning, technical understanding and operational execution. Additionally, Mark's experience in developing creative and customized strategic partnerships with E&Ps makes him ideally suited for this role. We welcome him to our team, and look forward to his contributions to further drive our reservoir-centric chemistries to help our clients enhance and improve their performance," said John W. Chisholm, Flotek's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"It is a privilege to join the incredibly talented Flotek team and an organization that has some of the most advanced technology offerings and capabilities that I have seen. Flotek is at the leading edge of combining data analytics and chemistry to deliver unprecedented value to its clients through its Prescriptive Chemistry Management® platform (PCM®). This approach is quite unique, and working directly with our clients will help solve the increasingly complex challenges that they face in maximizing productivity from their assets," said Lewis.

Mark received a Bachelor's of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Birmingham and a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Leeds. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Flotek develops and delivers prescriptive, reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to oil and gas clients designed to address every challenge in the lifecycle of the reservoir and maximize recovery in both new and mature fields. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production. Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

