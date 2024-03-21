Flotilla Partners Completes Four Acquisitions

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotilla Partners, a leading provider of repair, replacement, maintenance and testing services to residential and commercial water treatment systems in the Southeast and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the completion of four acquisitions today: Guardian Water Services, Crystal Pump Repair Services, Peter's Water Treatment & Irrigation, and WaterTech239. Flotilla Partners has closed 7 acquisitions since the platform's inception in January 2023.

Guardian Water Services, based in Altamonte Springs, FL, was founded in 2008 and provides water treatment systems services for homeowners throughout Central and South Florida. The Company specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of water filtration and soft water systems in the residential end market. Visit www.guardianwaterservices.com to learn more.

Crystal Pump Repair Services, based in Inverness, FL, was founded in 2004 and provides water treatment and well pump services for homeowners throughout Central Florida. The Company specializes in residential water treatment and well pump system installation, replacement, plugging, maintenance, repair and inspection. Visit www.crystalpumprepairservices.com to learn more.

Peter's Water Treatment & Irrigation, based in Stuart, FL, was founded in 1981 and provides water treatment services for homeowners and businesses throughout Southeastern Florida. The Company specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of water filtration and soft water systems in the residential end market. Visit expert.ecowater.com/stuart-fl/ to learn more.

WaterTech239, based in Cape Coral, FL, was founded in 2021 and provides water treatment systems services for homeowners throughout Southwest Florida. The Company specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of water filtration and soft water systems in the residential end market. Visit www.watertech239.com to learn more.

Walter Conner, CEO of Flotilla Partners, noted, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Guardian, Crystal Pump, Peter's Water Treatment, and WaterTech into the Flotilla Partners organization. These mergers represent a pivotal moment for our organization as we expand across the state of Florida by both adding density and entering the central and the southern parts of the state in a meaningful way."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Flotilla Partners' recent acquisitions significantly ratchet up the scale of the organization. The Company has been aggressively executing on its strategy to become the preeminent water treatment services platform in the Southeast by growing organically, expanding inorganically via acquisitions, and continuing to add capabilities. Flotilla Partners will continue to look for acquisitions and partnerships in the sector to both add new geographic markets, build density in markets it already covers, and broaden the suite of solutions it offers to its customers."

About Flotilla Partners

Flotilla Partners provides maintenance, repair, testing and installation of water treatment systems to residential and commercial customers across Florida and the broader Southeast. The Company specializes in water filtration, water softening, well water pump and filtration, and water heating systems. Please visit www.flotillapartners.com for additional information.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA up to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

For additional information about Flotilla, please contact Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital or Walter Conner at Flotilla Partners.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Flotilla Partners