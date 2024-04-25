Flour Market, 45% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flour market size is estimated to grow by USD 40.92 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Get region specific data- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flour Market 2023-2027

The flour market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Geography Outlook

North America The U.S.

Canada Europe U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe APAC China

India South America Chile

Argentina

Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

3. APAC- Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Some of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the global flour market in APAC include growing health concerns, rapidly rising disposable income, and predominant demand for on-the-go breakfast items and convenient food products.

Additionally, several consumers in the region are constantly seeking food products that contain low-sugar and low-calorie content. Furthermore, several market players are launching new products and expanding their product portfolios in order to cater to different consumer tastes and preferences.

Some of the main countries that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC include China, India , the Philippines , Thailand , and Vietnam . Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on the market share of rest of the regions and countries- Buy Now

Research Analysis

The Flour Market encompasses a wide range of products, including Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, and other Grains. Key players in this market are ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Hodgson Mills, and Grain Craft. These companies cater to the demand for various bakery items, such as Bread and Cookies, as well as Noodles and Pasta. The trend towards Clean-Label and Whole Grain Foods is a significant driving factor in the Flour Market. Additionally, consumer preferences for Baked Goods and Fried Foods continue to influence market growth. The Flour Market offers diverse opportunities for manufacturers, with applications ranging from Fast Food to industrial uses.

Market Overview

The Flour Market is a significant consumer goods marketplace, renowned for its vast array of offerings. Here, Bakers can find a comprehensive range of ingredients, including Flour, Freed, Fasts, Urban, Livestery, Modern Conveners, Crafts, and various Grains. The Ricemakers and Maize traders also contribute to this bustling market.

The Gluten-free and organic products are gaining popularity, with many vendors offering these options. The market is a hub for Producers, supplying a diverse range of products to various industries, such as Pet food and Spending. The Commence Agra, a leading flour supplier, is a prominent figure in the market. The market is a vital source for various industries, including Food and Beverage, Bakery, and Confectionery.

The market's importance is evident in the presence of various regulatory bodies, such as the Dry Rices and the Food and Drug Administration. The market's significance is further emphasized by the presence of various logistics providers, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of goods.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio