FLOURA & CO BY JENI BRITTON REVOLUTIONIZES THE FIBER CATEGORY WITH SUSTAINABLE AND DELICIOUS NEW PRODUCTS

VINELAND, N.J., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Floura , the next gen fiber company created by Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, is setting a new standard in gut health and sustainability with the launch of its first product, the groundbreaking high-fiber Fruit Crush Bar. This innovative bar transforms overlooked plant parts—like watermelon rinds and seed free apple cores—into a nutritional goldmine, delivering 13 grams of fiber from 12 whole plants in every bite. Designed to nourish both people and the planet, the Fruit Crush Bar is the most concentrated, diverse fiber bar available on the market today, making it a milestone achievement in sustainability and nutrition.

Floura is on a mission to address two challenges: the massive fiber deficiency affecting 95% of Americans and the 80 million tons of food wasted annually in the United States. By upcycling produce trimmings, Floura aims to divert 100 million pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise become food waste, reducing methane emissions while creating nutrient-dense products that support microbiome health. Each Floura product is crafted with 12 whole plant ingredients, delivering a diverse bioavailable fiber profile that satisfies 40% of the weekly recommendation for plant variety, which is a key factor in gut health.

Floura's transformative approach is fueled by a partnership with F&S Fresh Foods , a leading fresh produce processor trusted by brands like Mott's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger and Green Giant. As a founding partner, F&S provided critical resources to incubate Floura and transform produce trimmings into nutritious, upcycled ingredients. This collaboration highlights Floura's ability to scale sustainable innovation, tapping into F&S's capacity to serve over 100 million consumers while significantly reducing food waste.

Founded by Jeni Britton, the visionary behind Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a beloved national brand and a Certified B Corporation, Floura combines her expertise in flavor innovation, enterprise scale and prioritization of using premium ingredients.

"At Floura, we believe fiber should be as delicious as it is beneficial," said Jeni Britton, Co-founder and CEO of Floura. "With the launch of our first product, the Fruit Crush Bar, we're not just creating a snack, we're redefining what's possible in gut health and sustainability. By transforming overlooked plant parts into craveable, nutrient-dense bars, Floura makes it easy for people to prioritize their wellbeing while contributing to a healthier planet."

Floura's national debut features Fruit Crush Bars in five unique flavors including Brambleberry Lavender, Blueberry Matcha, Mango Cardamom, Raspberry Rose and Vanilla Rooibos, with even more exciting flavors set to drop in the coming months.

Floura products are available now at Floura.com and will launch in-store at Pop-Up Grocer on January 16, 2025. Additional retail locations and new product launches will follow later in the year, making it easier than ever to incorporate delicious, fiber-rich products into daily life while supporting a healthier planet.

About Floura: Floura, a next-gen fiber company, founded by Jeni Britton of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, is transforming gut health and sustainability with delicious fiber-filled snacks that put flavor at the forefront. Floura upcycles fresh produce trimmings like apple cores and fruit rinds, which are rich in prebiotic fiber. With 95% of Americans lacking adequate fiber, Floura aims to close the fiber gap with craveable, microbiome-nourishing, whole-plant products free from dairy, gluten, added sugars and artificial compounds. Floura's mission includes rescuing 100 million pounds of fresh produce trimmings that would otherwise go to waste, promoting healthier people and a healthier planet. For more information follow @livefloura on Instagram and Facebook.

