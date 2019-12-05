Flourish Cash Announces Connection with eMoney Advisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish Cash , a cash management platform for independent advisors, announced an exciting new data connection with eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. This connection will enable advisors that utilize Flourish Cash1 and eMoney to view updated Flourish Cash balances within the eMoney platform.2

"It has always been our goal to help advisors bring held-away cash into their orbit with Flourish Cash, and with this data connection we've made a leap forward towards that goal," said Kelly Brewster, Head of Client Strategies for Flourish. "There are more than 150 RIAs offering Flourish Cash to their clients and after more than 50 straight weeks of deposit growth, we have heard many requests from advisors for this data to be available in eMoney, and we could not be more excited to deliver it. The average Flourish Cash household balance is $150K,3 and many households hold millions with us. We can now be sure that those dollars are part of the conversation for advisors who use eMoney."

Advisors who have clients that use Flourish Cash will be able to connect accounts to the eMoney platform. Once the Flourish Cash account is connected, both the advisor and their client can view cash balances from within the eMoney platform without having to provide Flourish Cash log-in credentials.

"We continue to add new connections with exciting new firms like Flourish because advisors are able to deliver the most comprehensive financial plans when they have insight into all aspects of their clients' financial lives," said Jess Liberi, head of product at eMoney. "Providing visibility into held-away accounts enables the advisor to better understand their clients' financial situations and view all of their accounts in one place. Ultimately, organization and transparency are critical for advisors when it comes to helping clients achieve their financial goals."

About Flourish Cash

Flourish Cash and Flourish Cash Institutional are services offered by Stone Ridge Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer based in New York, NY. The Flourish platform aims to be an industry leader in building technology to empower financial advisors, improve financial lives and retirement outcomes, and deliver new and innovative investment options. Today, Flourish Cash is used by more than 150 wealth management firms representing more than $450 Billion in assets under management. Since launching at the beginning of 2019, the company has seen average month-over-month growth in cash balances in excess of 40%. For more information, please visit www.flourish.com .

About eMoney

eMoney Advisor provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney's solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit emoneyadvisor.com.

1 A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Stone Ridge Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Cash is not a bank account, but the cash balance in a Flourish Cash account is swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Stone Ridge Securities LLC ("Program Banks").

2 Advisors' ability to view client account information is subject to applicable privacy laws and clients' consent to such sharing.

3 Average Flourish Cash household balance as of December 2, 2019

