Flourish Collaborative Designs New Savannah Restaurant and Announces Focus on Thoughtful Interiors

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish Collaborative is proud to share its largest interior design project to date: Shuk Mediterranean in Savannah's Victorian District, which opened in Fall 2022. With this project news comes the announcement of Flourish Collaborative's shift to a full-time interior design firm.

Appointed by Shuk Mediterranean to execute the restaurant's brand development and fullscale interior design, Flourish Collaborative has completely reworked the use of the space, providing a unique indoor/outdoor experience. Shuk Mediterranean is one of the first major projects to utilize the full scope of Flourish Collaborative's range of services, from branding and digital marketing to commercial interiors. The Habersham Street location has been thoughtfully designed to feel authentic to Shuk's Israeli-inspired cuisine. Soft, playful furniture shapes and design details are drawn from Bauhaus architecture of Tel Aviv, while traditional Mediterranean influences are redefined with warmer tones and textures. Flourish Collaborative has brought to life Shuk's vision of providing a comforting space for the local community to gather and experience Mediterranean fare.

Following the momentum of this milestone project, Flourish Collaborative's co-founder and head of interiors, Caty Cote, will lead the company into its next chapter as a dedicated interior design firm. This new structure will move the firm away from branding services allowing a sole focus on commercial interior projects. A SCAD Interior Design graduate, Caty Cote is known for her forward-thinking interiors and takes a non-traditional approach to collaborative design.

Flourish Collaborative is kicking off its new phase with notable high-end commercial design projects including The Digby Hotel, The Amelia, and an amenities expansion at the Colleton River Club.

SOURCE Flourish Collaborative