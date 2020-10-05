Flourishing Electronics Industry to Bring Good Growth Opportunities for Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process to add a thin protective layer across diverse products such as cutting tools, storage devices, solar products, microelectronics, medical equipment, etc may bring tremendous growth prospects for the global physical vapor deposition market through the forecast period of 2019-2027.

After a scrutinized analysis of the various factors associated with the global physical vapor deposition market, the researchers have predicted it to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global physical vapor deposition market was valued at US$ 19.2 bn in 2018 and is prognosticated to reach 40.1 bn by the end of the forecast period, which is 2027.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Physical Vapor Deposition Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The rising need for the development of novel coating materials for low friction is assisting the physical vapor deposition market to acquire a front seat in terms of growth. Furthermore, the physical vapor deposition coating process gives an appealing and bright look, thus inviting phenomenal growth.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Key Revelations

In regards to the category, the PVD equipment segment held a large share of the global physical vapor deposition market during the assessment period of 2019-2027

The revenue share of the PVD equipment segment was more than 50 percent in 2018

The PVD services segment is stated to observe exceptional growth during this forecast period

Microelectronics is one of the major application segments and acquired more than 40 percent of share in 2018

PVD for cutting tools applications may bring expansive growth opportunities for the physical vapor deposition market

Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in 2018 and held a large share of more than 40 percent

was the largest contributor in 2018 and held a large share of more than 40 percent China , India , and Japan may bring substantial growth for the physical vapor deposition market in Asia Pacific

, , and may bring substantial growth for the physical vapor deposition market in North America stood second in terms of regional growth in 2018

stood second in terms of regional growth in 2018 Europe acquired more than 19 percent of the global market share in 2018

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1202

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Growth Propellers

The utilization of microelectronics is increasing at a rapid rate. Hence, this aspect may serve as a prominent growth factor for the growth of the physical vapor deposition market.

Adoption of the physical vapor deposition process across diverse medical devices may bring expansive growth opportunities for the physical vapor deposition market

The booming construction sector and the increasing production capacity in the automotive sector is bringing good growth prospects for the physical vapor deposition market

The eco-friendly properties of the physical vapor deposition process over other substitutes may bring considerable growth

Purchase Premium Research Report on Physical Vapor Deposition Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Merits

The advantages of physical vapor deposition over its alternatives may bring immense growth prospects for the physical vapor deposition market. Some of the advantages etched with the physical vapor deposition process are:

Enhanced wear resistance

Chemical barrier

Biocompatibility

Decreased friction

Low complexity

Low-temperature operations

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Prominent Participants

Some well-entrenched participants in the physical vapor deposition market are Singulus Technologies AG, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Applied Materials, Inc., HEF USA, Oerlikon Balzers, and Buhler AG.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Segmentation

By Category

PVD Equipment

PVD Services

PVD Materials

By Application

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Medical Equipment

Cutting Tools

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Conformal Coatings Market - In terms of value, the global conformal coatings market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030 and cross US$ 17 Bn by 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global conformal coatings market in terms of value in 2019. It is estimated to be the leading region of the global conformal coatings market during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the conformal coatings market in the near future.

Synthetic Diamond Market - A recent research report published by Transparency Market Research projects the global synthetic diamond market to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period between 2019 and 2027. The report, titled "Synthetic Diamond Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2027," estimates the global Synthetic Diamond to reach US$ 34.3 Bn by 2027, from US$ 18.3 bn in 2018.

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market - The global high performance ceramic coatings market was valued at US$ 8.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. High performance ceramic coatings constitute a group of materials with diverse compositions and properties. They are generally employed for wear resistant, corrosion resistant and high temperature resistant applications. Adoption of high performance ceramic coating such as thermal barrier coating is rising in automotive applications. Insulation using high performance ceramic coatings shorten the ignition delay period and thus lowers the fuel consumption and reduces the heat loss. Commonly used high performance ceramic coatings materials include zirconates, yttria stabilized zirconia, mullite, and alumina.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/physical-vapor-deposition-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research