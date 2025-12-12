Flournoy Development Group Announces 308-Unit Apartment and Townhome Community, Declan Villa Rica

VILLA RICA, Ga., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flournoy Development Group (FDG) is proud to announce the development of Declan Villa Rica, a highly amenitized apartment and townhome community in Villa Rica, Georgia. As the second community under Flournoy's Declan multifamily brand, the project will feature 252 apartment homes and 56 townhomes across a mix of three- and four-story buildings and two-story townhome residences.

Rendering by Dynamik Design

Declan Villa Rica is designed to deliver a refined living experience tailored to everyday life, with a diverse mix of floor plans and a robust amenity offering. The community will consist of four apartment buildings, with the four-story building featuring elevator service to all floors. Eight two-story townhome buildings will each include single-car garages, complemented by additional surface parking.

Residents will enjoy amenities centered around wellness, comfort, and connection, including a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling and entertainment areas, dog park, a fitness center with dedicated yoga and meditation studio, collaborative co-working spaces, and a club room with gaming and on-site grab-and-go market.

The community is situated along the Mirror Lake corridor, directly adjacent to a Publix-anchored retail center that places everyday conveniences just a short walk from home. A designated sidewalk and street crossing will provide residents with safe, direct pedestrian access to Publix and a mix of popular food and service options, including Chick-fil-A, Wingstop, Jersey Mike's, and Dunkin' Donuts, creating a truly walkable living experience and effectively extending the project's amenity base.

In partnership with the City of Villa Rica and retail developer Fuqua, a new thoroughfare is also planned to run directly from the community into downtown Villa Rica, connecting residents to the city's growing restaurant and brewery scene as well as entertainment at the Villa Rica Amphitheater.

"Declan Villa Rica reflects what the Declan brand is all about: well-designed homes, intuitive amenities, and locations that make daily life easier," said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President of Flournoy Development Group. "With walkable access to Publix and everyday retail, a direct connection to downtown Villa Rica, and quick access to I-20, this community aligns quality living with everyday convenience."

The Declan Villa Rica project team includes general contractor Fortune Johnson, architect Dynamik Design, and property management by Flournoy Properties Group.

About Flournoy Development Group

Founded in 1967, Flournoy is a residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, specializing in the development and management of high-quality multifamily, active-adult, and build-to-rent communities across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Through Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed more than 49,000 residential units nationwide. Flournoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. Learn more at flournoycompanies.com.

