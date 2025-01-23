Flournoy Development Group Announces Substantial Completion of Ellison Mallard Creek in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flournoy Development Group proudly announces the completion of Ellison Mallard Creek, a premier mixed-use community in Charlotte's rapidly expanding University City submarket. The newly finished development delivers a thoughtfully crafted living experience with 341 modern multifamily units, 56 for-rent townhomes, and flexible ground-floor retail, office, and commercial spaces within a walkable "Main Street"-style streetscape.

This premier community integrates best-in-class amenities, including a spacious central greenspace, resort-inspired pool and entertainment courtyard, communal and private co-working spaces, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center, and specialty spaces such as a hobby/craft studio and an elevated resident club room featuring gaming and grab-and-go market areas. Designed to foster connection, relaxation, and convenience, Ellison Mallard Creek joins Flournoy's Ellison premier multifamily brand to set a new standard for rental living in Charlotte's burgeoning University area.

"Charlotte's University City region continues to flourish, driven by corporate investment, educational growth, and strong residential demand," said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President of Development at Flournoy Development Group. "We are thrilled to introduce this vibrant community, which exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional living environments that enrich the surrounding neighborhood."

Located in one of Charlotte's largest employment centers, Ellison Mallard Creek provides residents with unparalleled connectivity to key business, commercial, and academic hubs. Residents enjoy immediate access to I-85 and I-485 and close proximity to the JW Clay Blue Line Station, offering direct light rail service to Charlotte's key employment and entertainment hubs.

About Flournoy Development Group

Founded in 1967, Flournoy Development Group is a multifamily residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, focused on the development and management of premier multifamily, active adult, and build to rent communities in strategic locations throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Consisting of Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed over 40,000 residential units throughout the United States. Flournoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Flournoy, visit www.flournoycompanies.com.

