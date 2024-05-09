Flournoy Development Group Unveils Dynamic New Brand Identity for Premier Multifamily Developments: Ellison by Flournoy Development

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flournoy Development Group (FDG) is proud to announce the launch of Ellison by Flournoy Development, a new premier multifamily brand dedicated to unparalleled quality, service, and innovation.

Ellison represents the culmination of FDG's unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional living spaces that promise residents an elevated way of living. Meticulously designed to reflect the unique character and essence of its surroundings, Ellison communities offer a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and sophistication.

"We are thrilled to introduce Ellison as the pinnacle of premier multifamily living," said Blake Breimann, President and CEO of Flournoy Development Group. "With Ellison, we are redefining contemporary living by creating spaces that not only inspire, but also enrich the everyday living experience. From thoughtfully curated amenities to unmatched attention to detail, Ellison communities embody the epitome of modern luxury."

Each Ellison community represents the core attributes of the product – exceptional design, superior quality, and a commitment to an extraordinary, elevated lifestyle. From modern, innovative architecture to thoughtfully designed interiors, every aspect of these communities are crafted to evoke a sense of comfort and refinement.

With the launch of Ellison, Flournoy affirms its position as a leader in multifamily real estate, setting a new benchmark for premium luxury developments.

For more information about Flournoy's current and upcoming Ellison communities, please visit flournoycompanies.com/multifamily-development/md-projects/.

About Flournoy Development Group

Founded in 1967, Flournoy is a residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, focused on the development and management of high quality multifamily and seniors housing communities in strategic locations throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Consisting of Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed over 40,000 residential units throughout the United States. Flournoy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Flournoy, visit www.flournoycompanies.com.

