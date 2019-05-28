Flow 2 Freedom Launches Stylish Eco-Friendly Women's Leak-Proof Apparel Line

Flow 2 Freedom changes lives by allowing women to remain comfortable and athletic during the "time of month". The company has developed and released a new eco-friendly activewear line to support women to be active irrespective of heavy periods, light bladder leakage or other dampness issues which may have previously impeded their daily life or fitness routine.

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Having a period is a part of most women's lives. Unfortunately, many have experienced the embarrassment of being active and wearing something not ready for the challenge. Flow 2 Freedom surmounts this issue by launching a collection of athletic full-length pants, cropped pants, and shorts that are stylish, protect against any moisture issues and are even made of recycled materials. The company's patent pending technology is designed in a way that completely conceals the protective lining of the pant eliminating any bulky panty lines. The design ensures both style and functionality. In fact, each item absorbs up to two tampons worth of liquid and makes use of approximately six plastic bottles. Flow 2 Freedom truly gives back women their confidence to be active during their periods or when their periods are near, while also helping the environment. A true win-win, that sets the company firmly apart from others in its space.

"I named our first collection or pant the Exhale pant because for the first time, I can actually exhale while having my period," commented Josephine Kwan, Founder & CEO of Flow 2 Freedom Apparel Inc. "Our apparel can bring back women's confidence both when being active or as very comfortable leisure wear."

According to the company, some other key benefits of the collection's material include blocking odors, moisture wicking, breathability, four-way stretch and protection to SPF-50.

The early reviews from customers have been completely positive, many praising the company not just for their premium special-purpose activewear but also for their concern for the environment.

