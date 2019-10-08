Flow Alkaline Spring Water Announces Chief Revenue Officer

"I see in Flow Alkaline Water the same potential I saw in coconut water 10 years ago, and the Flow brand comes to the premium water market at a key time," says Dwyer. "We're seeing the rise of functional still water, we're seeing shoppers trading up their regular bottled water for alkaline water, and there is a generational shift in what Gen Z and Millennials want from a premium packaged water. For one generation it was Voss. For another Fiji and Smartwater. Now, it's Flow's time."

Dwyer, who held the title of vp of sales at Vita Coco and joined the coconut water brand in 2009, was Vita Coco's highest ranking sales executive. Dwyer first focused on building the brand's East Coast business, then its key national accounts, before eventually being promoted to vp of sales for the North American market.

Even though it's his first c-suite role, Dwyer still loves an entrepreneurial environment. "After ten years helping build a brand, I am able to bring so much more to Flow, including insights from consumers, retailers, distributors and the next generation of beverage sales talent. I'm very excited to help build Flow's retail presence in North America. Retailers are excited to carry more premium, functional waters, and that is something Flow can own a big piece of." Dwyer maintains an extensive distributor and retailer network in North America that will immediately benefit Flow's growth.

"Flow has seen a 300% year over year growth with a strong US expansion with major club and mass grocery accounts and with the strategic hire of Tim Dwyer as Flow's CRO, the brand will continue to grow to over 100 million packs in 2020," Nicholas Reichenbach, the founder and CEO of Flow said of Dwyer's appointment at Flow.

Hi-res imagery available upon request.

About Flow TM Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is the fastest growing global wellness water, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from a protected spring - a natural source virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from +/- 68 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, and Farm Boy in Canada; Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Shop Rite, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raleys and Vitamin Shoppe in the US; Aqua Amore and DrinkSupermarket.com in the UK. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com ,or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

SOURCE Flow

Related Links

http://flowhydration.com

