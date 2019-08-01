Flow Alkaline Spring Water Makes Plans For Sustainable Explosive Growth With US Expansion

"We are so grateful to have found such a unique source of naturally alkaline spring water in the beautiful state of Virginia, and to be able to further grow our mindful hydration business in the United States," said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. "By expanding production into the US, we are able to provide more naturally alkaline spring water to our customers with our robust retail partners in a more efficient, sustainable, and timely manner. Our US fanbase is extremely loyal and we're honored to give them this heritage spring water that has the same amazing taste and functional alkaline benefits while further reducing our carbon footprint."

Flow Alkaline Spring water has seen a tremendous growth both at US retail and direct-to-consumer ecommerce with Amazon as their fulfillment partner. The brand has experienced a 400% revenue growth year over year in the US since 2018 with their consumer base going from 4.5 million to over 8 million consumers, with the majority of those consumers being in the US.

As a B-Corp certified company, Flow Alkaline Spring Water takes its environmental impact very seriously. Flow manages its sources to ensure we only use a small fraction of the abundant water that nature provides, and Flow doesn't interrupt the natural flow of spring water through the environment. As consumer demand for Flow Alkaline Spring Water increased, the company began looking for a second source to help reduce the impact of shipping and vertically integrate its production. The plant in Verona, Virginia is strategically within eight hours of two-thirds of the US Population including the coveted Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The first US sourced Flow Alkaline Spring Water production runs were completed in June and product is shipping to retailers around the US.

The spring is a gem, nestled between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains of Virginia. In addition to being almost identical in mineral c to Flow's original source in Canada, the springs have a long, rich history of being anecdotally known for their wellness and healing powers and are legendary for maintaining 1-2 million gallons of water per day.

Hi-res imagery available upon request.

About Flow™ Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is the fastest growing global wellness water, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from protected springs - natural sources virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from +/- 68 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, and Farm Boy in Canada; Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Shop Rite, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raleys and Vitamin Shoppe in the US; Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic and Aqua Amore in the UK. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com , or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

SOURCE Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Related Links

https://flowhydration.com/

