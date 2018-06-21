Flow Augmentation Program Will Benefit Recreation on the Arkansas River in Colorado

Business and water levels have been good for river outfitters in Central Colorado.

Arkansas River Outfitters Association

12:00 ET

BUENA VISTA, Colo., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring runoff is winding down, but flows should remain good for whitewater rafting on the Arkansas River in Colorado thanks to the Voluntary Flow Management Program (VFMP), which will schedule recreational releases from July 1August 15, 2018.

This unique agreement is a real difference-maker for late-summer vacationers to Central Colorado, according to Bob Hamel, executive director of the Arkansas Rivers Outfitters Association (AROA),

A raft from the Arkansas River Outfitters Association goes down Zoom Flume rapid on the Arkansas River in Browns Canyon National Monument.

"Being able to say you have a product when others don't is a big draw to the area," said Hamel.

The VFMP is a collaboration between the water owners and the recreational community, designed to use imported water to maintain river levels.

"The voluntary part is very important because water owners are not under any mandate to augment the water flow," Hamel said. "They agree to help because they recognize the economic importance."

Under the program, a flow of 700 cubic feet per second (CFS) is targeted through mid-August, ensuring rafters and kayakers can ride those wild rapids all summer. Year-round, the VFMP helps maintain flows to help support the trout fishing industry.

"Thanks to the VFMP, the Arkansas River should have good flows for the rest of the tourist season," said Travis Hochard, vice president of AROA. "This is a game changer for our industry."

Some years the Arkansas River doesn't need water augmentation because snowmelt is sufficient. When it is needed, however, water is released from area reservoirs.

Groups involved include the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA), the Bureau of Reclamation, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (SECWD) and the Pueblo Board of Water Works. It was originally initiated by the Arkansas Rivers Outfitters Association (AROA) and Trout Unlimited.

