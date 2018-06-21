"Being able to say you have a product when others don't is a big draw to the area," said Hamel.

The VFMP is a collaboration between the water owners and the recreational community, designed to use imported water to maintain river levels.

"The voluntary part is very important because water owners are not under any mandate to augment the water flow," Hamel said. "They agree to help because they recognize the economic importance."

Under the program, a flow of 700 cubic feet per second (CFS) is targeted through mid-August, ensuring rafters and kayakers can ride those wild rapids all summer. Year-round, the VFMP helps maintain flows to help support the trout fishing industry.

"Thanks to the VFMP, the Arkansas River should have good flows for the rest of the tourist season," said Travis Hochard, vice president of AROA. "This is a game changer for our industry."

Some years the Arkansas River doesn't need water augmentation because snowmelt is sufficient. When it is needed, however, water is released from area reservoirs.

Groups involved include the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA), the Bureau of Reclamation, the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District (SECWD) and the Pueblo Board of Water Works. It was originally initiated by the Arkansas Rivers Outfitters Association (AROA) and Trout Unlimited.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flow-augmentation-program-will-benefit-recreation-on-the-arkansas-river-in-colorado-300670282.html

SOURCE Arkansas River Outfitters Association

Related Links

http://www.arkansasriveroutfitters.org

