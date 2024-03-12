Flow Batteries Market Set to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030, Led by Growth in Vanadium and Zinc-Bromine Sectors

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Flow Batteries estimated at US$303.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Vanadium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$928.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Zinc-Bromine segment is estimated at 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR



The Flow Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$234.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 19% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Flow Batteries

Energy Storage Grange Challenge

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Select Flow Batteries Projects for Energy Storage

Will Flow Batteries Surpass Li-ion for Large-scale Energy Storage

Flow Batteries Vs Lithium-Ion Batteries

Rise in Number of Startups in Flow Batteries Space

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

Innovative Compact & Affordable Flow Batteries to Spearhead New Era in Clean Energy

Flow Batteries: Potential to be a Game Changer for Electric Vehicles

Growing EV Adoption Pushes Up Stakes for Flow Batteries

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Flow Batteries

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Electricity Demand Patterns Encourage Market Expansion

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage

Flow Batteries for Grid Storage

Redox Flow Battery for the Grid-Scale

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of Flow Batteries in the Long Run

Smaller Flow Battery Companies Witness Growth in Commercial and Residential Markets

Flow Batteries Hold Potential in Military Applications

Vanadium Emerges as a Preferred Electrolyte in Flow Batteries

Vanadium Flow Batteries Unveil Opportunities in Energy Storage

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries: A High Growth Market

VRFBs Demonstrate Efficiency in Sustainable Energy Applications

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

AI Control for VRFBs - The First-of-its-Kind Control Method for Improving Battery Performance for DC Microgrid Applications

Bromine Flow Batteries: Opportunities in Store

Hybrid Flow Battery Market: An Overview

Zinc-Bromine (ZnBr) Chemistry: A Reliable Hybrid Flow Battery

Zinc Iron Flow Batteries Gain Interest in Grid-Scale Energy Storage Applications

Redox Flow Batteries: Significant Potential in Storage Battery Market

Advancements in RFBs to Support the World Easily Transition to Sustainable Energy Future

RFB Projects On the Move

Technological Innovations & Advancements Drive Flow Batteries Demand

Rentable Electrolytes Model Comes into Spotlight for Flow Batteries to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries

Challenges Confronting Flow Batteries Market

A selection of companies mentioned includes:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

OCI Co., Ltd.

EnerVault

J. Schmalz GmbH

Aquion Energy, Inc.

Ashlawn Energy LLC

ESS, Inc.

Primus Power Corporation

Redflow Limited

H2, Inc.

Bushveld Energy

RFC Power

Australian Vanadium

Cellcube

Hydraredox

Key Topics Covered:





MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Focus on Long-Duration Energy Storage with Sustainable and Efficient Power Solutions Lays the Foundation for Growth for Flow Batteries

Manufacturers Focus on Addressing Challenges

Vanadium Flow Batteries Hog the Spotlight

Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth

Global Economic Update

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 77 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Flow Batteries

Types of Flow Batteries & Technologies

Advantages & Disadvantages of Flow Batteries

Applications of Flow Batteries

INFLUENCER/PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

