Flow Battery Market to grow by USD 954.8 Million (2024-2028), driven by rising demand for energy storage in renewables, with AI powering market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global flow battery market size is estimated to grow by USD 954.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.52% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for battery energy storage to address erratic nature of renewables is driving market growth, with a trend towards legislative support for battery recycling. However, decline in lithium-ion battery price poses a challenge. Key market players include BASF SE, Elestor BV, ENEROX GMBH, Gebr. SCHMID GmbH, HYDRAREDOX IBERIA SL, Invinity Energy Systems plc, Largo Inc., LE System Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., nanoFlowcell Management AG, Nel ASA, Primus Power Solutions, Redflow Ltd., StorEn Technologies Inc., Stryten Energy LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Vanadis Power GmbH, VFlow Tech Pte Ltd., VoltStorage GmbH, and VRB Energy.

Flow Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 954.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled BASF SE, Elestor BV, ENEROX GMBH, Gebr. SCHMID GmbH, HYDRAREDOX IBERIA SL, Invinity Energy Systems plc, Largo Inc., LE System Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., nanoFlowcell Management AG, Nel ASA, Primus Power Solutions, Redflow Ltd., StorEn Technologies Inc., Stryten Energy LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Vanadis Power GmbH, VFlow Tech Pte Ltd., VoltStorage GmbH, and VRB Energy

Market Driver

The Flow Battery market is witnessing significant growth in the power industry, particularly in the utilities sector, as energy storage systems become increasingly important for renewable energy integration. Renewable sources like wind and solar energy require reliable storage solutions to ensure a consistent power supply during power outages and peak times. Flow batteries offer a promising solution with their long-term returns and compatibility with various power systems. New generation flow batteries, such as Zinc Bromine and Redox flow batteries, are gaining popularity due to their high energy capacity, long operational lifetimes, and convenient maintenance. These batteries use circulating electrolytes and have thermal management systems to ensure uniform reactant supply and specific energy efficiency. Flow batteries are also an attractive backup solution for data centers and grid-scale energy storage, offering extended operational lifetimes and safety features. The market for flow batteries includes various chemistries like Iron Flow Battery, Vanadium Redox Flow Battery, and Sodium-based batteries. Government bodies and utilities are incentivizing the use of renewable energy and energy storage systems, making flow batteries a viable option for grid stability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Companies like Invinity Energy Systems are leading the commercialization of flow batteries through reseller agreements and innovative electrochemical storage systems. Flow batteries offer a flexible system design, making them suitable for ambient temperatures and small-scale storage applications, such as EV charging stations and mini-grids. The market for flow batteries is expected to grow as the demand for reliable power supply increases during low-demand periods and high-power demands.

Flow batteries, a popular energy storage solution, face unique challenges during disposal. Strict government regulations aim to mitigate environmental impact and promote sustainable business practices. Flow batteries, which use vanadium and nickel, pose risks if not recycled properly. These metals can contaminate soil and groundwater. Electrolytes, flammable and toxic, pose fire hazards and health risks. Efficient recycling methods for flow batteries can reduce these risks and contribute to ecological sustainability. Regulations ensure recycling efficiency and minimize the environmental footprint of flow battery disposal.

Market Challenges

The Flow Battery market is experiencing significant growth in the power industry, particularly in the utilities sector, as renewable energy sources become more prevalent. Energy storage systems are crucial for renewable energy integration, addressing the intermittency challenges of wind and solar energy. However, the market faces hurdles such as energy policies, compatibility issues with power systems, and the need for concrete standards. Flow batteries offer long-term returns with their high energy capacity and convenience for backup solutions during power outages. Key players include Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-acid batteries, and new generation Sodium-based battery technologies like Zinc Bromine and Hybrid flow batteries. Functional design, energy storage capacity, and thermal management are essential considerations. Ambient temperatures, small-scale storage, and portable batteries are also gaining popularity for data centers and EV charging stations. Safety features, system design flexibility, and low-cost materials are essential for commercialization. Invinity Energy Systems' Iron Flow Battery is a promising solution, using a circulating electrolyte and offering extended operational lifetimes. Flow batteries' specific energy and energy efficiency make them a reliable power supply for high-power demands and smooth operations, reducing downtime during low-demand periods and peak times. Government bodies and utilities are incentivizing the adoption of renewable technologies and grid-scale energy storage, contributing to the market's growth. Flow batteries' role in grid stability and demand management during peak electrical demand is crucial for green energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Novel technologies, such as Redox flow batteries, offer potential for further advancements in the sector.

The lithium-ion battery market is experiencing significant growth, leading to a decline in demand for alternative batteries like flow batteries. Major manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements and cost reduction strategies, causing lithium-ion battery prices to decrease further. This trend is driving the adoption of lithium-ion batteries in various sectors, including day-to-day applications, power grids, automobiles, and industrial uses. Companies are also developing specialized lithium-ion batteries for specific industrial and utility applications. The market's growth is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This flow battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Redox

1.2 Hybrid Variant 2.1 Large scale

2.2 Compact Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Redox- Redox flow batteries are a type of energy storage system where the electrolytes, containing the active redox components, are stored in external tanks. The ability to circulate the electrolyte from a reservoir tank allows for extensive energy storage. This feature has attracted significant attention due to its potential applications in utilities, load balancing, and stand-alone power systems. A key component of redox flow batteries is the membrane, specifically the ion-exchange membrane (IEM), which prevents the mixing of positive and negative electrolytes while allowing the passage of charge-carrying ions during charging and discharging. Membranes are a significant cost factor in redox flow battery systems. The market for redox flow batteries is expected to grow due to increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various applications, particularly those with peak-load demands.

Research Analysis

The Flow Battery Market is a significant segment of the energy storage systems industry, gaining prominence in the power industry due to its application in various sectors. These batteries are particularly suited for industrial applications, renewable energy integration, and grid systems. Flow batteries utilize active materials, such as electrolytes, to store energy in liquid form, making them safer than other battery types like lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells. Energy policies and incentives are driving the adoption of flow batteries in the power industry, particularly in the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Flow batteries provide reliable power supply during high-power demands, smooth operations during peak times, and help reduce downtime during low-demand periods. They offer safety features, such as the absence of thermal runaway risks, making them an attractive alternative for grid systems. Flow batteries are ideal for energy storage during peak times and discharge during periods of low demand, ensuring a consistent power supply and improving overall grid stability. The electrolyte used in flow batteries plays a crucial role in their performance and efficiency. Flow batteries are expected to play a significant role in the energy storage landscape, offering a cost-effective and scalable solution for various applications.

Market Research Overview

Flow batteries are a type of energy storage system that have gained significant attention in the power industry, particularly in the context of renewable energy and utilities. These systems use a circulating electrolyte to store energy in a non-pure form, making them ideal for long-term returns and grid-scale energy storage. Functional design varies, but they are known for their compatibility with renewable sources like wind and solar energy. Energy policies and government bodies are driving the adoption of flow batteries as a backup solution during power outages, providing a reliable power supply during high-demand periods and peak times. The power systems can be designed with specific energy and energy efficiency in mind, using low-cost materials and recyclable components for extended operational lifetimes. Flow batteries come in various chemistries, including zinc bromine, vanadium, and iron-based systems. They offer advantages such as convenient maintenance, uniform reactant supply, and thermal management. These batteries are also lightweight, making them suitable for small-scale storage and portable applications. Flow batteries are used in data centers, EV charging stations, and mini-grids for backup power systems. They can also be integrated into grid systems to improve grid stability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Safety features and incentives for renewable energy are also important considerations in the commercialization of these systems. New generation flow batteries, such as hybrid and sodium-based systems, offer high energy capacity and specific energy, making them suitable for grid-scale energy storage. These batteries are also compatible with fuel cells and can be used in conjunction with lead-acid batteries and other energy storage technologies for demand management and peak electrical demand. Flow batteries are an essential part of the renewable energy sector, providing a reliable and efficient solution for storing energy from renewable sources during low-demand periods and releasing it during high-power demands and peak times. Their long-term use and regular cycle make them an attractive option for utilities and power systems looking to reduce downtime and improve grid stability.

