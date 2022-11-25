Flow Chemistry Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Major players in the flow chemistry market are AM Technology Co Ltd., CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd, Vapourtec Ltd, ThalesNano Inc, Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd, Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd, PDC Machines Inc, Parr Instrument Company, Lonza Group Ltd.







The flow chemistry market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The flow chemistry market is expected to grow to $2.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.



The flow chemistry market consists of sales of flow chemistry systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer the possibility of using organometallic reagents with many benefits, including precise temperature control of potentially exothermic reactions and safe handling of highly reactive organometallic intermediates.Flow chemistry helps chemists have better control and safety over reaction parameters and enhances reactivity.



These are also used in the production of Tamoxifen and Artemisinin chemical agents.



The main types of reactors in the flow chemistry market are microreactor systems, continuous stirred tank reactors (CSTR), plug flow reactors, and meso reactors.Microreactor systems are used to perform chemical transformations.



Microreactors use devices with sub-millimetre dimensions.Because of the high area-to-volume ratios, these systems are designed to take advantage of micro-flow phenomena, which improve mass and heat transfer properties.



The various end-uses include pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academic and industrial research, and petrochemicals.



North America was the largest region in the flow chemistry market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the flow chemistry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the flow chemistry market going forward.The pharmaceutical industry manufactures drugs and medicines for various types of diseases.



Flow chemistry is used in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery, chemical process development, and manufacturing. For instance, according to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), an India-based non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, for the year 2021, the Indian pharma industry reached US$41.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$130 billion by 2030. Also, for the year 2020, pharmaceutical exports reached $20.7 billion, while imports totaled $2.31 billion. Therefore, the increasing pharma industry is expected to propel the growth of the flow chemistry market going forward.



The development of new procedures has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flow chemistry market.Major companies operating in the flow chemistry sector are focused on developing new procedures to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Faes Farma, a Spain-based pharma company, joined hands with Syrris Ltd., a UK-based company involved in research and development and manufacturer of flow chemistry products, to develop a Syrris-developed Flow Chemistry System based on a series of non-native enzyme-controlled reactions technology that helps to improve the flow chemistry process.



In March 2022, Biotage, a Sweden-based biotechnology research company, acquired ATDBio for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Biotage is expected to strengthen its position in DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis and purification.



The acquisition will also enable ATDBio to expand Biotageâ€™s platform solutions for DNA and RNA oligonucleotide synthesis and purification. ATDBio is a UK-based biotechnology research facility that designs and synthesizes complex oligonucleotides.



The countries covered in the flow chemistry market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The flow chemistry market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flow chemistry market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flow chemistry market share, detailed flow chemistry market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flow chemistry industry. This flow chemistry market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365023/?utm_source=PRN



