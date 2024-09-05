FLOW CONTROL GROUP ANNOUNCES DAVID PATTERSON AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND RAYMOND ARONOFF AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Control Group ("FCG"), a leading value-added distributor of flow control and industrial automation products and services, announces today the appointment of David Patterson as Executive Chair and Raymond Aronoff as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flow Control Group effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Patterson founded and has led FCG as CEO since 2015, and Mr. Aronoff has served as President and COO since 2020.

"When I helped form Flow Control Group nearly a decade ago, we were committed to building a world class, value-added distributor of flow control and industrial automation products and services," said David Patterson. "Over the years, we have seen differentiated growth from our commitment to our customers and suppliers, and having the right culture and talent to enable that commercial excellence has been critical to our success. Over the last four years, Raymond has been a critical partner in shaping the culture and success of our organization. With that, I'm thrilled to take on the role of Executive Chairman of FCG's Board of Directors and for Raymond to move into the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for FCG. His leadership and his relentless drive for improvement will undoubtedly bring years of continued success for Flow Control Group and our customers. I look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the Board."

Under Mr. Patterson's leadership over the past nine years, FCG has enjoyed tremendous growth and successful expansion into new territories and end markets. In his role as Executive Chairman, he will continue to help steer FCG's growth strategy and corporate development alongside Mr. Aronoff and the rest of the executive team.

Raymond Aronoff assumes the position of President and CEO after having served as President and COO of FCG since 2020. Prior to joining FCG, he served as Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer at BakerCorp, a leading specialty rental and services company, and as Chief Executive Officer at Brock Group, a provider of industrial specialty services. With a degree in Engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA from The Wharton School, Mr. Aronoff has a rich track record of business transformation, commercial innovation, and acquisition integration that has proven to be critical to FCG's strategy.

"What initially drew me to Flow Control Group was its unwavering focus on serving our customers. Even as FCG has grown, we have preserved a culture of ownership in all parts of the organization, which is a powerful testament to David's leadership and founding principles," said Raymond Aronoff, Flow Control Group President and CEO. "I am looking forward to leading this incredible family of brands and help further our mission of building the industry-leading flow control and industrial automation distribution platform."

About Flow Control Group

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FCG serves as a leading distributor focused on technically oriented products and services for the flow control, fluid handling and process & industrial automation sectors with locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. As a critical intermediary between over 3,000 suppliers and 10,000 customers, Flow Control Group's distribution and technical services serve an essential function in the movement of mission critical components to a diverse array of end markets and applications.

