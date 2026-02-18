Flow Control Management Acquires Kingston Valve Co

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Control Management ("FCM"), a premier provider of highly engineered, mission critical flow-safety solutions in regulated and technology-driven end markets, has announced the acquisition of Kingston Valve Co ("Kingston" or the "Company"), a division of Storm Manufacturing Group, Inc.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Kingston to our portfolio, as this further expands our current safety valve offerings" said Phil Pejovich, CEO of FCM. "We talk about 'Built To Protect. Designed To Perform' as a core tenet of our flow safety platform, and Kingston fits perfectly."

The Kingston operations will be integrated into FCM's Aquatrol division in Elburn, IL. Aquatrol is a market leading manufacturer of safety and relief valves products with expertise in the field since 1947. "Kingston valves are well known, and a nice complement to our current safety valve offering." said Eric Lambert, President of Aquatrol. "We have found that our ability to produce complex valves and deliver them with short lead times resonates with our customers."

